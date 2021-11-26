More than 2,000 participate in annual Turkey Trot in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – More than 2,100 people started off their Thanksgiving day with a morning run.

Participants went on a five-mile run, a two-mile “fun run”, a two-mile walk, or a dog jog.

The routes ran through the City of Onalaska, beginning at the Omni Center.

It’s one way to get everyone moving before sitting down to a big meal.

“If you got the runner in the family that wants the whole family to run, this is a thing that everybody can do together, a nice way to start the day, get up and get moving in the morning,” said Race Director Vern Weisensel.

All the proceeds from the event go to the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA.