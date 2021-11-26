ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker scores 26 to lift UAB past New Mexico 86-73

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Jordan Walker had a career-high 26 points as UAB defeated New Mexico 86-73 in the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday.

Walker hit four 3-pointers and added six assists.

Tavin Lovan had 12 points for UAB (5-1). Trey Jemison added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a career-high 26 points for the Lobos (4-2). Javonte Johnson added 13 points. Jaelen House had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

UAB Opens Las Vegas Invitational Thursday Against New Mexico

LAS VEGAS -- The UAB men's basketball team will travel to Las Vegas over the Thanksgiving holidays for a pair of matchups in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational held at the Orleans Arena. The Blazers will open the tournament on Thursday against New Mexico (4-1). Tipoff for Thursday's game is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).
KRQE News 13

Lobo Men’s Basketball loses to UAB on Thursday, 86-73

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball suffered their 2nd loss of the season on Thursday at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. UNM lost to UAB, 86-73, in a game where UNM was out-rebounded 41-27. UNM stuck with UAB the entire game and even tied it with 2 minutes left, but much bigger and more physical around the boards UAB would garner the win. UNM senior guard, Saquan Singleton clocked his first minutes of the season on Thursday, and with 18 minutes on the floor Singleton put up 8 points. Jamal Mashburn Jr. was the stand out on offense for this Lobo squad, as he finished with a tie for a game high of 26 points.
Santafe New Mexican.com

UNM loses 86-73 to UAB in Nevada tournament

New Mexico played Thursday night, losing 86-73 to Alabama-Birmingham in the opening game of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. The Lobos were outscored 18-5 in the final five minutes. Jamal Mashburn led three Lobos in double figures with 26 points while Jevonte Johnson had 13 and Jaelen House 12.
KEYT

Langford scores 15 as BC runs past Columbia 73-60

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — DeMarr Langford scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Boston College snapped a three-game skid with a 73-60 defeat of Columbia. Jaeden Zachary added 14 points, Makai Ashton-Langford 11 and Brevin Galloway nine for the Eagles. Liam Murphy and Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led Columbia with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Murphy drained five 3-pointers. BC dominated the glass, outrebounding Columbia 48-28 with T.J. Bickerstaff pulling down a career-high 17. BC scored 19 second-chance points to none for Columbia and had a 36-24 advantage on points in the paint.
