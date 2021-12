GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With turkey day on Thursday, airports across the country are seeing quite a bit of traffic coming through their doors. Central Nebraska Regional Airport Executive Director Mike Olson said they had more people traveling this Thanksgiving when compared to last year’s. Though they had the more than usual number of travelers at their airport, he said everything had been running smoothly. Anyone entering the facility and while on the plane were required to wear a face mask. Olson said despite the pandemic, the flights were packed tight.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO