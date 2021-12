Well, I guess I’m back below .500. Thus far, my picks haven’t been terribly impressive, considering the fact that by chance, anyone should be getting roughly 50% correct, which is very similar to what I’ve gotten. I went 2-3 last week, picking Baylor’s win over Oklahoma correctly, as well as Wake Forrest’s squeaker against NC State, which saw the Demon Deacons cover by just one point. The biggest disappointment on my part was in the Clemson game against UConn, where the Tigers just covered by three points, thanks to Huskies’ Brian Brewton’s fluky opening kickoff return. This week, let’s hope to improve and get back above .500.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO