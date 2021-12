Dillon Brooks — everyone’s favorite villain — is back in the fold, and he’s already demonstrating his value offensively, defensively, and with the intangibles. So, I have Shawn Coleman of GBB and the Locked on Grizzlies podcast to talk about it. We also get into a “long view” takeaway 15 games into the season, as well as a particular NBA draft prospect he’s watching closely since college basketball just kicked off.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO