Run To Feed The Hungry Held In Person Again This Year

MILFORD — Susan Brown has long sought to aid those suffering from food insecurity — and now she has created her own food pantry to do just that. Two years ago, Brown was the public defender for the Milford/Ansonia Judicial District when she watched a CBS News report about an individual in the Midwest putting a pantry in their front yard just to help neighbors who were struggling.

MILFORD, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO