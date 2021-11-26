10 Country Albums That Turned 30 in 2021

What do Patsy Cline, Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley all have in common? If you can believe it, these three country stars have never won a Grammy!. For more than 60 years, the Grammy Awards have been the great equalizer across musical genres. From country to hip-hop to R&B, the Grammys transcend mainstream popularity statuses and Top 40 charts, honoring many artists who have become household names ... and many whom viewers hear about for the first time when they take the stage to accept their award.

