ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

10 Country Albums That Turned 30 in 2021

By Lorie Liebig
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been 30 years since some of country music's most impactful albums of the early '90s were first introduced to fans....

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

7 Country Icons Who Have Never Won a Grammy

What do Patsy Cline, Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley all have in common? If you can believe it, these three country stars have never won a Grammy!. For more than 60 years, the Grammy Awards have been the great equalizer across musical genres. From country to hip-hop to R&B, the Grammys transcend mainstream popularity statuses and Top 40 charts, honoring many artists who have become household names ... and many whom viewers hear about for the first time when they take the stage to accept their award.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Walker Hayes Announces 'Country Stuff The Album' and New Single 'AA'

Walker Hayes has officially announced his new project, Country Stuff The Album, set to be released in 2022. The LP, which features new single "AA," is set to be released on January 21 and will follow his 2021 EP, Country Stuff. The new album will feature 13 songs, including previous singles "Fancy Like" and "U Gurl," and will feature collaborations with Carly Pearce, Jake Owen and Lori McKenna.
MUSIC
People

It's Beginning to Sound a Lot Like Christmas! Country Stars Offer Gifts of Music with These New Albums and EPs

Thanksgiving? Meh. Just like the song says, we need a little Christmas, right this very minute — and what better way to get it started than with holiday music?. This season, country artists have been obliging in force, turning out a blizzard of new albums and EPs. Brett Eldredge, Mitchell Tenpenny, Brett Young, the Pistol Annies, Josh Turner and so many more have created songs virtually guaranteed to kindle your Christmas spirit.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Strait
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Tracy Lawrence
maroonweekly.com

Album Review: “Golden Hour”

The idea of love has been music’s muse since the very beginning. Love can be interpreted in a variety of ways across different genres, but no one can capture its essence quite like Kacey Musgraves with her Grammy award-winning album, “Golden Hour.” Her third studio album takes a look at love and all its varying emotions that can sometimes be hard to vocalize.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Deep Purple ‘Turning To Crime’ For New Album

Coming on Friday (November 26th) is Deep Purple's new covers album, titled Turning To Crime. Once again the band has joined forces with legendary producer Bob Ezrin, with the band tackling new takes on classic cuts by Peter Green-era Fleetwood Mac, Love, Bob Dylan, the Yardbirds, Little Feat, the Bob Seger System, and Cream, among others. Due to the pandemic, the set marks the first time Purple has primarily recorded virtually.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooks Dunn
State Hornet

Album of the Year 2021

The time has come to vote on the 2021 Album of the Year. Read more to see what albums are featured, how you can follow along and where to vote for your favorites.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
The Whale 99.1 FM

Sting, ‘The Bridge': Album Review

The past decade has pretty much found Sting in a nostalgic and reflective mood, releasing albums about his childhood home (2013's stage musical The Last Ship), reworked versions of tracks from both the Police and solo catalogs (2019's My Songs) and, um, an entire collaboration record with Shaggy (2018's 44/876).
MUSIC
defpen

Album Stream: Adele – 30

Six years later, she’s still got it. After delivering her third studio album in 2015, Adele has returned with a new project called 30. Perfectly timed to fit the colder weather and moonlit evenings, Adele takes listeners through a range of emotions complete with heartbreak and happiness. “I really do...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Darkness, ‘Motorheart': Album Review

From the moment the Darkness came out of seemingly nowhere with their 2003 debut album, Permission to Land, they've fought off and simultaneously embraced the easy Spinal Tap comparisons. From Justin Hawkins' cloud-scraping vocals to soaring guitars that flash by at blink-and-you'll-miss-them velocity to songs bearing titles like "Love on the Rocks With No Ice" and "Knockers," it was a tough choice: laugh or bang your head?
MUSIC
wxxinews.org

Fivebyfive turns classical music loose with new album 'Of and Between’

Laura Lentz and Marc Webster are sitting in front of a mixing board that sprawls along one wall of Webster’s Blue on Blue recording studio. They’re speaking an exclusive language that straddles the classical world and the pop-music world: Reverb. Echo. Sonic environment. Audience engagement. The music of the Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Hear How Alice Coltrane Turned Tragedy Into Musical Triumph

Alice Coltrane spent the mid-Sixties in personal and musical bliss, starting a family with John Coltrane and touring the world as the pianist in his band. But everything changed for her in the summer of 1967, when John died suddenly of liver cancer. Newly widowed at the age of 29, with four children to care for, she plunged into a lengthy period of despair. Sensing her pain, an old friend introduced her to his guru, Swami Satchidananda, who had soothed hundreds of thousands of rock fans with his opening address at Woodstock. With a new clarity — and a harp...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood stuns in gorgeous white dress for special celebration

Carrie Underwood looked flawless on Wednesday as she celebrated a major milestone with her friends. The country superstar pulled out all the stops to join singer-songwriter Brett James for a momentous evening that saw him being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Carrie looked beautiful on the red carpet, wearing a low-cut white mini dress with her long blonde hair falling almost to her trim waist.
CELEBRITIES
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy