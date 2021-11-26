The Witcher Season 2 Clip Reveals Creepy New Monster

Star Trek: Prodigy gave fans a look at an exclusive clip from this week's episode. "Terror Firma" sees the entire crew of the Protostar having to battle the elements on a foreign world. All of the cadets will have to work together with Gwyn (who has been captive during the journey) to stay alive. If that weren't enough, could there be some other force lurking out on the planet's surface? It's all very fun and a great introduction to Star Trek for younger viewers. Prodigy has already been renewed for a second season and the buzz is building on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Alan Wan and Olga Ulanova are directors on this episode. "Terror Firma" is written by Julie Benson and Shawna Benson. It will be curious to see if the crew of the Protostar can learn to work together on the fly as they've only been together for a little while since the events of the premiere episode. Check out the clip for yourself up above!

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO