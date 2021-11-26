Aurora Teens Hand Out Thanksgiving Meals To People In Need

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — In the last 10 days, there have been three shootings in Aurora involving teenage victims. On Thursday, an organization that’s working to stop the violence held a Thanksgiving meal distribution — a chance for teens from Aurora to give back this holiday season.

Volunteers made their way around Aurora and Denver, passing out Thanksgiving meals to anyone in need.

“Not everybody has the resources or the things they need to get the things they need, so we’re just trying to be there for other people,” said 15-year-old volunteer Cash Coleman.

“Not everybody has a place to go for Thanksgiving, so just giving them something to eat,” said 16-year-old volunteer Tatyana.

Partnering with Aurora Police, Star Girls Empowerment and other groups, the event was organized by Heavy Hands Heavy Hearts, an organization dedicated to stopping teen violence.

About 20 of the volunteers passing out meals were teens who live in Aurora.

“To be able to reach the youth, to be able to talk to them, to be able to pour something positive into their life is very important because right now they’re trying to figure out who they are as young adults, they’re trying to figure out which direction they need to go to,” said Lumumba Sayers, Founder/Head Coach at the Heavy Hands Heavy Hearts Foundation.

Volunteer Jalil Mitchell is a student at Aurora Central High School and was at Nome Park when the shooting happened on Nov. 15.

He says teens in Aurora need more positive programs and opportunities to help them escape the violence in their community.

“We need more community centers like this so that we can build relationships with the adults here and give back to the community and just be a good influence on everybody,” said Mitchell.

With the help of the teen volunteers, Heavy Hands Heavy Hearts gave out 1,375 meals this Thanksgiving, which is the most they’ve ever distributed in seven years of doing this event.