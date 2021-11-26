Berwick's Shrimp boat lighting with Santa and Mrs. Claus

The annual Thanksgiving night shrimp boat lighting with Santa and Mrs. Claus took place tonight at the riverfront in Berwick.

The night sky was even brighter after the event was held at the Berwick Lighthouse.

The tradition has outlived the pandemic as visitors gathered around for the lighting of the shrimp boat. Something many has been doing for years.

The event began at 6 P.M. and is one of several that will be taking place during the holiday season.

Mayor of Morgan City, Lee Dragna, told KATC "What's special about well not tonight but this year is we actually put Santa and reindeer in other locations in town too. They won't get lit tonight but it will be early next week. We don't wanna take away from this, so we spreading Christmas around the town."

Berwick also plans to have a movie night on December 4 at 6 P.M. at the Civic Complex, a Christmas Teddy Bear Tea on December 5 from 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M, and a Miracle on First Street on December 12, with more than 50 vendors, will take place from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M., according to stmarynow.com .

