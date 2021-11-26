TikTok is the best place for Christmas decoration inspiration

It’s undoubtedly one of the most memorable and favored go-to scenes in any Christmas movie. The one where our hapless hero goes up a ladder and ends up falling off in their failed Christmas-light decoration attempt. And while it’s fun to see on TV, you don’t actually want to fall off a ladder. And as anyone that’s ever untangled Christmas lights can attest, putting Christmas lights on your home really is a pain in the butt. Hence the reason for the rise in popularity of Christmas light projectors, our favorite new holiday lighting hack. Christmas light projectors are a modern way...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO