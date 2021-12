The staff of Firearms News wishes you, your family and friends and happy and blessed Thanksgiving Day! Remember, this holiday is not about football and is also not just about eating turkey, it is very meaningful and is a huge historical part of the very beginnings of our nation. So, before the first kickoff or before the first leg of turkey is served, be sure to watch some of the videos below with your family to remember the real meaning of this holiday (and about the guns the Pilgrims had!).

CELEBRATIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO