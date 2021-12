In a message posted to his Twitter account, Weah said:. "First and foremost I'd like to say thank you to coach Bubba (Schweigert) and the staff at UND. If it wasn't for you I'd probably never know what a true football family was. I wanna thank Coach (Robbie) Rouse for turning me into a sponge that was just soaking up all the knowledge you would give me. I will miss you. You helped me elevate my game. I wanna thank that 2018 recruit class y'all are my brothers I love y'all and I will miss y'all. This wasn't an easy decision but I just had to make it. With that being said I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility. My recruitment is 100% reopened."

