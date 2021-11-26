Burglar Strikes Donut Shop In Tahoe Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Tahoe Park community in Sacramento stepped in to help a neighborhood donut shop that was broken into on Thanksgiving. The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for the person who burglarized Village Express Donut on 14th Avenue. Ben Lee Kok, the business' owner, said he...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grinch is taking aim at local businesses this holiday season. Crooks got away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from one Tulsa boutique during the busiest shopping seasons of the year. The owner of Willamina, Paige Van Norman, said she wants accountability for the...
OAKLAND — A clothing boutique in the city’s downtown district was trying to raise money after it was struck earlier this week by a mob of burglars, police said. An Oakland police spokesperson said officers responded around 11:15 p.m. Monday to the Prime 356 boutique in the 300 block of 14th Street just west of Webster Street, and learned that multiple people arrived outside in vehicles before taking thousands of dollars in merchandise within minutes and fleeing.
Three people took an estimated $50,000 in gold and silver from a downtown Palo Alto jewelry store in a brazen smash-and-grab burglary early Thursday morning, police Lt. Con Maloney said. The burglars smashed a glass front door at De Novo Fine Contemporary Jewelry at 250 University Ave. at about 12:50...
CHICAGO -- A House of Hoops by Foot Locker in Wicker Park is among three stores that were burglarized within an hour early Friday on the Northwest Side. About 1:40 a.m., police responded to a burglar alarm at the shoe store in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and found a shattered window and missing clothes, Chicago police said.
The tennis courts at Finley Community Park in Santa Rosa will be closed through the weekend after vandals poured plastic bottles of oil or lubricant onto them on Saturday. A notice posted on Twitter by the city about 11 a.m. said the courts were closed “at least the rest of the weekend.”
On Friday, November 26, 2021, at approximately 6:30pm, Lake Forest Park Police officers responded to a theft of a motor vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a residence located in the 4700 block of NE 178 St. The theft had occurred nearly 36 hours prior to being discovered...
SANTA CLARA – For the second time in less than a week, a shoe store in Santa Clara was burglarized by a large group of people, police said. The latest incident was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived at The Fix Kicks, in a shopping center at El Camino Real and Scott Boulevard, to find 15 to 30 people fleeing in vehicles, the Santa Clara Police Department said in a news release Monday.
PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Two female suspects were in custody after a security guard thwarted a smash-and-grab mob of 30-40 individuals who were trying to bash their way into a Palo Alto retail store.
According to a press release issued by the Palo Alto Police Department, on Sunday night at around 11:18 p.m., a large group of approximately 30-40 suspects arrived in about 20 cars and attempted to break into clothing boutique the RealReal at 379 University Avenue in downtown Palo Alto when it was closed.
A prompt call from a private security guard reporting the incident brought a quick response...
April Jones said she was walking by some pallets inside a South Carolina Walmart in 2015 when she felt a sharp pain in her foot. Jones found a rusty nail had pierced her shoe and gotten lodged in her foot, according to a lawsuit she filed in 2017. She went to the hospital to have the wound treated, but an infection followed, according to the suit. Court records do not specify what type of infection afflicted Jones.
WILTON MANORS – Wilton Manors Police are looking for two men who robbed a business while armed with a gun and a knife.
It was 11:05 p.m. on Nov. 16 when the men walked into the business located in the 2500 block of N. Andrews Avenue while an employee was in the back office.
Police say one suspect pointed a gun through a service window of the office and demanded the employee open the door.
Once he did, the employee was held at knifepoint by the second suspect while the first man grabbed the cash.
Both men then left the business and were seen walking southbound.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilton Manors Police Detective Arias at 954-533-2193 or email: farias@wmpd.org
A woman has explained how her neighbours branded her “heartless” for not letting them use her drive as a parking space. Posting on Reddit, the woman said she needs the space to stay clear because her brother has weak joints and needs to be driven to the door of her house to avoid long walks up the path, but her neighbours didn’t exactly show much sympathy when she confronted them about it.
Conflict is an all too common occurrence with drivers. People let their anger get the best of them when encountering difficult situations on the road. Recently, a car-related conflict took a very unusual turn when a woman attacked a Tesla Model 3 at an electric vehicle charging station. She mistakenly thought that the owner of the Tesla stole electricity.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The bodies of Gary and Lorraine Parker were found Tuesday afternoon in a densely wooded area of their yard, according to Stafford police. No one had heard from the couple in their 60s since they went riding on ATVs on Nov. 21 and never returned home. Gary Parker's ATV was recovered on their large property in the Warren Grove section of Stafford Township with his shotgun still strapped to the back.
TREMONT, Bronx — A man is wanted for forcibly touching a 15-year-old girl the morning of Oct. 26, police said Tuesday. The man approached the girl while she was waiting for an MTA bus at approximately 7:15 a.m., police said. He then forcibly grabbed the girl’s buttocks and touched her thigh before boarding the same […]
Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release – “On 11-15-2021 at 8:00 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute in the 2400 block of South State Street in Ukiah, California. On arrival they contacted an adult male, who was uncooperative and would not...
A woman has been accused of dressing up as a FedEx delivery driver and stealing packages in Pittsburgh after police say a camera caught footage of her, news outlets report. Officers responded to a residence in Mount Washington, a neighborhood in Pittsburgh, on Nov. 4 after getting reports of a stolen package, police said in a news release.
A 27-year-old woman was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Coral Springs after police discovered her license had been suspended 22 times, court records show. Quanisha Way, of Lauderhill, was stopped by a Coral Springs Police officer in the 2900 block of North University Drive on Nov. 17 for going 60 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone, according to an arrest affidavit.
