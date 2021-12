Q. I’m thinking of moving to Florida because the taxes in New Jersey are so high, and now it doesn’t look like I would qualify for any new SALT deduction that gets passed. I have a pension of $40,000, IRA distributions of about $50,000 a year and maybe $10,000 of investment income. I’m a retired widow and I own my home outright, which is worth maybe $800,000. What are the cons to moving?

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO