ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Players Call Talk by George McCaskey Important

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 6 days ago

It might sound corny to some and possibly pointless to others, but it's true.

In winning Thursday for the first time since beating the Raiders Oct. 10, the Bears did it for their coach.

They had been through essentially three days of hell, guessing whether Matt Nagy would be fired Thursday and all the accompanying mental doubt, because of a false report by Patch.com's Mark Konkol. There were reports Nagy had lost the locker room surfacing from the woodwork of the internet, and in the end they delivered an 18-play game-winning drive to beat Detroit 16-14.

"I mean, I'm not going to lie, it was tough for me," tight end Cole Kmet said. "A lot in your head after going right from Sunday to Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, then playing Thursday. There's a lot in your head. You don't know what’s true and what's not. That was difficult for me.

"You don't know what's going on. At the end of the day, as players, we kind of just hunkered down Wednesday night and put ourselves in a good minds."

Veterans were able to withstand the situation easier based on experience.

"I'm speaking for myself, I mean, I love Nagy, the way he approaches every day, so whatever the media is saying, I completely ignore it," outside linebacker Robert Quinn said.

Players credited Nagy with persevering, quarterback Andy Dalton with standing up to say a few words on Wednesday to refocus them, and board chairman George McCaskey for finally denying the report in a brief talk with them on Wednesday. Then they were able to get through it and focus on Detroit.

Kmet said the players told Nagy they were going to win it for him.

"Yeah, I think just our attitude towards it, I think Andy, you know, he came up and said some stuff," Kmet said. "I'm obviously not going to get into it, on Wednesday night, and I think just as we formed our mindset for this game and where we wanted to be at, kind of just blocking out distractions. That's just where it was.

"I think at the end of the day we just did this for ourselves, as players, as a team, with coaches involved and just the organization in general."

Nagy was moved to the brink of tears a few times in an emotional postgame talk.

"That group of guys in that locker room right now, players and coaches, I'll put them up against anybody," Nagy said. "I love them to death and they're freaking warriors, man. They know how to win.

"They're not losers. they know how to win and I appreciate that about them."

It's still a team mired in third in the NFC North at 4-7 with games against division-leading Arizona and Green Bay coming the next two weeks. They had just beat their opponent for the seventh time in eight games.

"There's a joy in that locker room, and they're allowed to have that," Nagy said. "They're going to have a great Thanksgiving today because they earned it and they fought like hell. They told me what they were gonna do and they did it. How cool is that?"

Players wanted to keep within the locker room the details of the messages from both Dalton and McCaskey.

"I think there's a lot that has gone on," Dalton said. "The most important thing is the guys in the locker room staying together through it all. Regardless of what's being reported, regardless of what's going on on the outside and stuff, there's still a lot of season left and for us, the focus is on winning games.

"That's the biggest thing for us is just doing everything we can to put our best foot forward and to make the most of the next one and that was today and we did that."

Something needed to be said by ownership after they let the false report fester.

"I mean, it meant something," wide receiver Darnell Mooney said. "You know, we don't really see them often. I remember seeing them last year because of COVID."

Nagy had heard from ownership first, on Tuesday before the second practice of the day, and McCaskey denied the report he would be fired. The other part of the report was that Nagy already had been told he'd be fired, which obviously was false.

"I think everybody can understand that’s an internal discussion that we had," Nagy said. "But the biggest part of that discussion was that. The next part when you have that is now me making sure that we don't have too much of a distraction take away from practice, you know what I mean? From practice and everything you gotta do that day. It didn't. That's that. That's about what that was."

Nagy said McCaskey's talk to players came unsolicited.

"I thought it was really well-received," Nagy said.

In Nagy's mind, getting through this crisis was the result of an investment he made earlier.

"I've taken a lot of time and effort to build relationships over the 3 1/2 years I've been here for these moments," Nagy said. "Because what happens is, people try to take you down. They try to rip you apart. They think you're vulnerable."

Twitter: BearDigest@onFanNation

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING George McCaskey Forced Nagy To Make Fields Bears Starter.

It seems like head coach Matt Nagy might really be on his way out and it might be time to get out the popcorn. The first story that leaks involves the Bears quarterback situation. Everybody felt it was weird that no matter what Nagy seemed to be sticking with Andy...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
BearDigest

Bears and Steelers In-Game Blog

A 65-yard field goal try by Santos. He comes up short of the crossbar and it falls to the ground. Steelers 29, Bears 27. A completion and it would be a 66-yard field goal try. That's not happening in Pittsburgh. From Steelers 48, Fields throws and Watt bats it down.
NFL
NBC Chicago

If Bears Fire Matt Nagy, Here Are Five Head Coach Candidates

5 head coaching candidates if Bears fire Matt Nagy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After the Bears latest loss to the Ravens, all fans want to think about is the team’s future. Is Justin Fields the franchise quarterback they’ve been waiting for? Will the defense still have enough in the tank when the offense finally catches up? And who will be leading the team going forward?
NFL
BearDigest

Breaking a Fall Is Hard to Do

Breaking a fall is far more difficult than winning another one when a team gets on a roll, as Bears coach Matt Nagy found out each of the last two years. Losing to the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers consecutively is nothing to get too devastated by, although 38-3 is a bit much.
NFL
BearDigest

Eight Games to Decision Day

The Bears organization faces a conundrum and it has nothing to do with still being named the Chicago Bears when they move to Arlington Heights. The difficult situation revolves around the futures of coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace and the real decision makers within the walls of Halas Hall, team CEO Ted Phillips and board chairman George McCaskey.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Raiders#Patch Com
BearDigest

Flag Day for Bears

Rarely has an officiating crew irritated the Bears and fans the way Tony Corrente's crew did Monday night in the 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. A bizarre taunting call, a whiffed block resulting in a low-block penalty at the goal line on James Daniels, and a questionable defensive pass interference flag on Jaylon Johnson all either extended drives or killed Bears touchdown chances.
NFL
BearDigest

Explosive Plays Another Plus for Bears QB

Winning might be the only thing, as Vince Lombardi is reported to have said, but at least Bears coach Matt Nagy acknowledges a need for young talent to develop. In particular, he realizes people believe Justin Fields' continued development is at least as big as victories this season if not bigger.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This is the perfect coach to replace Matt Nagy in 2022

The Chicago Bears are reportedly going to fire Matt Nagy after their game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. They probably won’t hire the full-time coach after that but the fact that Nagy will be gone makes them a much better team. Things have not worked out well lately and it is time to move on.
NFL
BearDigest

It's Spilled Milk and Sour Grapes for Bears

Matt Nagy wouldn't say he plans to give the NFL a piece of his mind. However, Nagy will at least submit film and ask for an explanation of what appeared to be blatant mistakes by Tony Corrente and his officiating crew in Monday nights 29-27 Bears loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BearDigest

Justin Fields' Next Lesson Is a Night Class

The pessimistic and realistic alike would have to look at Monday night's game in Pittsburgh as a last stand by the Bears this year in terms of the playoffs. It's perfectly acceptable to insert the famed Jim Mora quote "playoffs? playoffs?" here. It might also be the last stand for...
NFL
BearDigest

Seven Deadly Bears Sins of 2021

At the break, the Bears are right back where they were last year. They're actually even worse because they had the benefit of a 5-1 head start last season before their annual nosedive through October and November. After four straight losses, it's apparent the rest of this season is all...
NFL
BearDigest

Week Off Rarely Suits Bears Defense

Matt Nagy and the Bears coaching staff use the bye week to do a self scout, like any coaching staff in the NFL. They also want players and coaches to rest a bit, and the players had the entire week off after Monday night's Steelers game. Justin Fields will among...
NFL
BearDigest

Window of Opportunity for Bears

The Bears are getting rookie tackle Teven Jenkins back at practice, although decisions on his possible playing time or position are still a bit away. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Monday morning the 21-day practice window has been opened for Jenkins and for veteran safety Deon Bush as the team considers whether to bring them back from injured reserve or let them remain on it the rest of the season.
NFL
BearDigest

Some Quiet Satisfaction for Bears

As it turns out, the video of officials' mistakes in the game between the Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers that Matt Nagy had sent in to the league did provide some sort of satisfaction. It wasn't the satisfaction of a victory but at least one in which the perpetrators look foolish.
NFL
BearDigest

George McCaskey Denies Firing Story

Matt Nagy's tenure as Bears coach will continue on until at least sometime in December, if not longer. According to a report by Dan Pompei of the Athletic, team board chairman George McCaskey finally addressed a report by Patch.com claiming Nagy had been told he would be fired after Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
BearDigest

Sack Leader Gone for the Year

This one carried the impact of a knockout punch for the Bears defense. They'll try to get off the canvas with eight games to play, but it won't be easy. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack went on injured reserve Friday due to the foot injury plaguing him since Week 3 and the team also put inside linebacker Danny Trevathan on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Mack is having surgery next week according to coach Matt Nagy.
NFL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
867
Followers
865
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy