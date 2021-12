Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is not expecting any touchline confrontation with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte on Thursday – as long as the Italian “behaves”.Frank takes his Bees team to north London to face Spurs, where he will come up against a man he calls “one of the best managers in the world”.Both men are known for their exuberant behaviour in the technical area, but Frank is not expecting any issues.“If he behaves there will be no problem,” Frank joked when asked if there could be fireworks. “I like the way he is on the touchline, I only met him...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO