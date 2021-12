My feet are cold for a good chunk of the year, but come October, I’m essentially clomping around my frigid New York City apartment on two small frozen logs. Socks have been my go-to for years, but that’s not ideal: they’re not quite warm enough, they don’t provide any stability on wood floors, and you can’t run downstairs to pick up the mail or get to work in the kitchen without some discomfort (maybe it’s just me, but stepping on a little bit of water if you happen to drip while draining pasta or rinsing vegetables is an unsettling experience).

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO