ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

India’s Samantha Boards ‘Arrangements of Love’ Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yt1Lh_0d71oOUa00

Samantha Ruth Prabhu , one of India’s top actors, has boarded the cast of feature film “Arrangements of Love.”

The film is to be directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John , whose credits include “ Downton Abbey ” and “The Good Karma Hospital.”

The film is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, whose “Oh! Baby,” the 2019 Telugu-language adaptation of 2014 Korean film “Miss Granny,” was a commercial success. “Oh! Baby” starred Samantha, who is known by just her first name.

The actor won much acclaim for her antagonist’s role in the second season of Amazon Prime Video series “Family Man,” which began streaming earlier this year. Active in both the Telugu and Tamil language industries, Samantha’s credits include S.S. Rajamouli’s “Eega,” “Super Deluxe,” “Janatha Garage” and “Mersal.”

Samir Sarkar, of Singapore’s Magic Hour Films, has joined the project as executive producer. Sarkar previously produced Rotterdam winner “Nasir,” Mumbai winner “Jonaki” and Kolkata and Indian National Film Award winner “The False Eye.”

‘Arrangements of Love” is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari (“The Taliban Cricket Club”) by John and British Sri Lankan actor Nimmi Harasgama, who played the female lead in Deepa Mehta’s “Funny Boy” and is a series regular on “The Good Karma Hospital.”

It follows a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland. Samantha plays a strong minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search. She is a progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with ultra-traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage. As much as she wants to please her parents she also wants to be able to make her own life choices.

“A whole new world opens up for me today as I start my journey with ‘Arrangements of Love,’ which has such an endearing and personal story,” Samantha told Variety . “I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of ‘Downton Abbey.’ I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with ‘Oh! Baby’. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set.”

“Having Samantha on board is indeed serendipitous. I have worked with her before and must say that she always brings her curiosity and talent to the project,” Tati told Variety . “I can already visualize the life that she will breathe into the character. It is a pleasure to work with her again as we explore the international waters together.”

“Arrangements of Love” was the sole Asian project selected at the Toronto International Financing Forum, which sits alongside the Toronto film festival. The film is expected to commence shooting in August, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

India’s Yash Raj Films’ First Foray Into Streaming Series to be Investigative Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

The first series from leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ streaming arm YRF Entertainment will be an as yet untitled investigative thriller, Variety has learned. Set in Bhopal, the capital of the central Indian state Madhya Pradesh, the series is budgeted at INR1 billion ($13.4 million) and will be a four-hero project, Variety understands. It will be directed by either Shiv Rawal, a debutant director being groomed by the company, or Gopi Puthran, who previously directed “Mardaani 2” (2019) and wrote “Mardaani” (2014) for Yash Raj Films. The casting is in place, pre-production is nearly complete and principal photography is likely to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Shakespeare in Love’ Star Simon Callow Boards Heist Film ‘The Pay Day’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Shakespeare in Love” star Simon Callow has joined the cast of indie heist movie “The Pay Day,” Variety can reveal. Callow, who has also appeared in fare as varied as “The Witcher,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” will play an “eccentric crime boss” in the caper. He was most recently seen in “Hawkeye” on Disney Plus as Armand III. Marking the feature film debut for Sam Bradford (“The Few”), the film tells the story of a down-on-her-luck IT technician played by Kyla Frye (“Edge of Tomorrow”) who is tapped by crime boss Callow to steal millions...
MOVIES
Variety

Adil Hussain Boards U.K.-Set Project ‘Blue: The Colour of Guilt’ – Film Bazaar (EXCLUSIVE)

Acclaimed Indian actor Adil Hussain (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Life of Pi”) will headline “Blue: The Colour of Guilt,” one of the projects being introduced at the Film Bazaar virtual co-production market. It is to be directed by first-time feature director Nilakshi Sengupta. The India-U.K. co-production is set in Newcastle upon Tyne in England. It is a modern-day story set against the backdrop of the 1859 Indigo Rebellion in Bengal, east India, where indigo farmers crippled by debt began an uprising against indigo planters. The revolt was suppressed by the British colonial rulers and many of the farmers lost their lives. The historical...
MOVIES
Variety

Peter Luo’s Stars Collective, Donna Gigliotti Board Soudade Kaadan’s Syrian War Drama ‘Nezouh’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood-based Chinese film financier Peter Luo and Oscar-winning producer Donna Gigliotti (“Shakespeare in Love”) have boarded upcoming female-led Syrian war drama “Nezouh,” directed by Soudade Kaadan, whose debut “The Day I Lost My Shadow” won the 2018 Venice Film Festival’s Lion of the Future. “Nezouh,” which is Kaadan’s followup to “Shadow,” is set against the backdrop of the Syrian conflict in Damascus where a young woman named Zena and her family reside in a zone that is about to be bombed. Her father takes the firm stance to stay home. With little time left, Zena and her mother Hara face a very...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deepa Mehta
Screendaily

Square Eyes adds Argentinian boarding school doc ‘The Delights’ to buzzy slate (exclusive)

Wouter Jansen’s Vienna-based sales and distribution outfit Square Eyes has acquired international rights, excluding Argentina, to Eduardo Criespo’s Argentinian feature documentary The Delights (Las Delicias), which is receiving its world premiere in IDFA’s International Competition this week. The coming -of-age film follows a group of high school students at an...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Autlook boards buzzy IDFA Forum project ‘Motherboard’ (exclusive)

Austrian documentary specialist Autlook Filmsales has picked up international rights to Victoria Mapplebeck’s Motherboard, one of the most talked about feature projects at this week’s IDFA Forum pitching event in Amsterdam. Shot on a smartphone, Motherboard has been 18 years in the making. Mapplebeck turned the camera on herself when...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Star Park Hae-Soo to Lead Korean ‘Money Heist’ Remake

“Squid Game” star Park Hae-soo is set to star in the Korean adaptation of the popular Spanish series “Money Heist (La Casa de Papel),” Netflix announced on Tuesday. Park is set to play Andrés “Berlin” de Fonollosa, one of the drama’s main characters. The news of his casting hits as the original series approaches the conclusion of its five-year run on Dec. 3, and as the streamer revealed that Berlin is set to appear in an origin story spin-off scheduled for 2023. Berlin is played by Spain’s Pedro Alonso in the original. Park is the first cast member of the Korean version...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guru Films#Korean#Amazon#Telugu#Tamil#British#Sri Lankan#Welsh Indian
Variety

Starzplay Greenlights ‘Men in Kilts’ For Season 2 – Global Bulletin

GREENLIGHT Starzplay has greenlit a six-episode second season of hit travel documentary series “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham,” featuring “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. They will hit the road again, this time in New Zealand. Developed by Heughan and McTavish, the original series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Heughan and McTavish conceived the original idea and serve as executive producers alongside Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Kevin Johnston who also serves as director. The first season saw Heughan and McTavish having an adventure in Scotland. SALES Keshet International has...
TV SERIES
Variety

Beach House Pictures, Clover Films and Netflix Receiving Singapore Government Support

Canadian-owned Beach House Pictures and Singapore producer-distributor Clover Films are receiving support from the Singapore government for their international outreach efforts. The partnerships were supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)’s enhanced Capability Partnership Program. They will see Blue Ant Media-owned factual entertainment firm Beach House creating a series of premium documentaries for international streaming platforms and broadcasters, including the U.S.’s CuriosityStream. Clover Films announced in August that it is partnering with Chinese streaming platform iQiyi on a slate of four online films. One is a heartwarming Singaporean comedy “Reunion Dinner,” which is to release at Chinese New Year in 2022....
MOVIES
Variety

Prithviraj Sukumaran to Play Indo-Singaporean Biscuit Baron Rajan Pillai in Yoodlee Series

Prithviraj Sukumaran, one of the top stars of India’s Malayalam-language film industry, will direct and play the lead of an as-yet-untitled series on Rajan Pillai, popularly known as the “Biscuit Baron.” The Hindi-language streaming series will be produced by Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Indian music giant Saregama, which has acquired the rights to the story from Pillai’s wife Nina. Born in Kerala, India, in 1947, Pillai was based in Singapore by the mid-1970s, from where he managed positions in biscuit companies Nabisco, Huntley & Palmer, Britannia among a few others. By 1993 however, Pillai was the subject of an...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Adrienne’: TV Review

Toward the beginning of the new HBO documentary Adrienne, director Andy Ostroy walks up and down the line at a Broadway theater asking people if they’d heard of Adrienne Shelly. One after another, potential attendees of the musical Waitress sheepishly admit that they have not, before finally one guy looks up at the marquee and notices “Based Upon the Motion Picture Written By Adrienne Shelly.” This captures the strange and specific and tragic nature of Shelly’s fame. Movie nerds know her as the star of several pivotal Hal Hartley films, but Waitress has been a theatrical blockbuster in New York, London and...
MOVIES
Variety

Rashid Masharawi Makes a Palestinian Film Set in Montmartre, Mohammad Bakri Joins ‘Passing Dreams’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Before director Rashid Masharawi, whose latest film “Diary of Rue Gabrielle” makes its world premiere at the Cairo Film Festival this week, started making films, there wasn’t much of a film industry in Palestine, beyond propaganda films by the PLO, he says. “I was the first,” he says. “In the early days, festivals that were cautious about Middle East politics, didn’t know which country to assign me to. At one event I wore a badge saying ‘The Palestinian Director,’ ” he recalls. His short film “The Shelter” (1988), which marked his debut on the international festival circuit, played at the Berlinale. It’s...
WORLD
Variety

Indonesia’s Monica Vanesa Tedja Explores Rebellion in Southeast Asia Film Lab Project ‘Dear Family’ – Singapore

Acclaimed Germany based Indonesian filmmaker Monica Vanesa Tedja is preparing for her feature directorial project “Dear Family,” selected at the Southeast Asia Film Lab, which is part of the Singapore Media Festival. Tedja got hooked on the medium watching her father film family vacations with his handycam when she was seven. She studied filmmaking for her bachelors degree in Indonesia and made several shorts among which “How to Make a Perfect Xmas Eve” (2012) was a Blencong Award nominee at the Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival. She went on to do a masters in film directing in Germany and her 2021 thesis...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Claflin, Veronica Echegui Romantic Comedy ‘Book of Love’ Picked Up by Prime Video (Exclusive)

Amazon’s Prime Video has acquired U.S. and Canada streaming rights for the romantic comedy Book of Love, starring Sam Claflin and Verónica Echegui. Prime Video has set a streaming release date of Feb. 4 for the movie, which hails from XYZ Films, the banner best known for its genre fare, and BuzzFeed Studios. Additionally, BuzzFeed Studios is expanding its producer role and will now strategically collaborate on the marketing campaign for Love with Prime Video. BuzzFeed Studios will capitalize on insights from BuzzFeed’s vast media network and highly engaged global audience to form a unique digital marketing strategy in the months ahead. According to the...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

‘Free Solo’ Directors Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin Set Patagonia Love Story as Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

While their most recent doc “The Rescue” – which has a market screening this week at IDFA – continues its festival and award-circuit run, directors Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin have been at work in the edit suite prepping their next big-screen effort – a decades spanning love story mixing business, philanthropy, and the great outdoors.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

‘Reservation Dogs’ Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo on How Native Storytelling Kept Him Going Through Hollywood Rejection

Sterlin Harjo is a Native filmmaker and a name you might recognize — he’s directed an episode of “The Magicians” and he’s the mastermind behind FX’s popular “Reservation Dogs.” Harjo is a Native creative bringing Indigenous stories to life. It’s something he’s always been doing, though Hollywood hasn’t always held its doors open for filmmakers like Harjo… until recently, thanks to the advent of streaming. As part of Native American Heritage Month, Harjo spoke with Variety about how Hollywood wasn’t always so receptive to his ideas and how he found the inspiration to keep going through Native storytelling. What was it that inspired...
MOVIES
Variety

Peter Kerekes’ ‘107 Mothers’ Wins the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films at Cairo Film Festival

Slovak filmmaker Peter Kerekes’ “107 Mothers,” which premiered in Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section and was selected as the Slovak entry for the Best International Feature Film category of the 94th Academy Awards, has won the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films. The award was presented on Wednesday at the Cairo Film Festival, which runs as a physical event until Sunday. Seventy one film critics from 15 Arab countries selected the best European film from 26 films nominated by the member organizations of European Film Promotion, which organizes the award alongside the Arab Cinema Center. Kerekes, who accepted the award virtually, said...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

39K+
Followers
43K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy