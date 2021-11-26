ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man faces several DUI charges after Marion County crash leaves 2 dead, infant in ICU

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing eight charges including two DUI manslaughter charges for a fatal crash Wednesday near Ocala in Marion County that left two family members from the Miami area dead.

Logan Wier, 32, from Boca Raton, is facing facing two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI serious bodily injury, and four counts of DUI property damage, according to jail staff. He has since posted bond.

The crash happened around 1:05 a.m. when the family was traveling north on U.S. 441 in the right lane. Weir’s vehicle approached from behind at a speed, hitting the other vehicle from behind and sending both rotating clockwise, according to a news release.

The collision caused the family’s rear and side section to split open before overturning on the east grassy shoulder, the news release states.

The four rear passengers in the vehicle were ejected during the overturning process and two of them, a 61-year-old woman and 32-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 58-year-old man, and three other passengers – a 29-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 10-month-old girl – were transported to the hospital. The 26-year-old had serious injuries and the infant had critical injuries, the news release states.

Wier sustained minor injuries during the crash and was arrested on the scene.

The roadway was reopened several hours later.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. Click here to donate.

