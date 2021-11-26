TikTok is the best place for Christmas decoration inspiration

It’s that time of year when we start thinking about changing the decorations, and filling our homes with the feeling of the holidays. If you’re looking for some inspiration, Bachman’s has you covered with ways to welcome the season.
Our love affair with mudcloth decor is real. Even during the holiday season we can't get enough of the geometric lines, shapes, dots, and textiles. That's why we're incorporating the trendy pattern into our Christmas decorations. So pack up your mom's old Christmas stockings, because this year's all about the boho-modern holiday vibe.
It’s undoubtedly one of the most memorable and favored go-to scenes in any Christmas movie. The one where our hapless hero goes up a ladder and ends up falling off in their failed Christmas-light decoration attempt. And while it’s fun to see on TV, you don’t actually want to fall off a ladder. And as anyone that’s ever untangled Christmas lights can attest, putting Christmas lights on your home really is a pain in the butt. Hence the reason for the rise in popularity of Christmas light projectors, our favorite new holiday lighting hack.
Christmas light projectors are a modern way...
Can't get your hands on mini pumpkins? TikTok has come to the rescue. Instead of having to search high and low for the mini vegetable, all your creativity can shine with the use of yarn. TikToker @carftylumberjacks's video shows how to use a Styrofoam ball and wrap the yarn around it until completely covered. And with the finishing touch of a yarn leaf, your work is complete.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Santa Claus Christmas decorations! Whether you celebrate Christmas or just get a kick out of this jolly character, there are so many wonderful options to choose from. From dancing Santas and...
In one scene, children are gleefully skating on ice. In another scene, a young couple is getting married at a church. These are just two possible stories out of many that can be told throughout Cindy Kaufman’s Christmas village. The village is a collection of winter scenes located at the Family Quilt Shop, 1200 A. St. West.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From burlap to buffalo check to pumpkin spice candles, there is more than one way to decorate your home for Thanksgiving. You can keep it simple with a few pumpkins here and there or extravagantly decorate your mantle, walls and even the bedrooms.
Disney princesses are a magical thing, sometimes most of all for the princesses themselves. Amber Shaddock Roberts used to visit Disneyland every year as a child. And from ages 2 to 15, she stopped to say hello and take pictures with the woman who was dressed as Snow White.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Finding new Hanukkah decorations is not easy. Stores usually only have a shelf or two for Hanukkah items and as a result that limited décor sells out pretty fast. If you think your decorations need a refresh this year but aren’t sure where to start, it might be a good idea to shop online.
TikTok creator @thekwendyhome shows you how to make super simple DIY snowflakes using brown paper bags. The end result looks incredible with her other boho Christmas decorations. Let’s make snowflakes! ##christmasdecor ##christmascrafts ##easydiy ##christmasdiy ##christmas2020 inspo: @apothecarydesigntrish.
The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. Celebrate the holidays in style! These holiday decorations are classy yet bold and are...
December is here, and holiday enthusiasts have started counting down the days to Christmas. While some may mark off days on a paper calendar, others get into the gifting spirit early with Advent calendars. Whether they house chocolate, toys or other treats, Advent calendars are a fun way to count...
This holiday season, you can recreate your favorite scenes from “Home Alone” in the McCallister home. The house, located in Winnetka, Illinois, is available to book for one night only on Airbnb. The one-night stay, scheduled for Dec. 12, will include holiday decorations and booby traps straight from the movie....
A 23-year-old from southeast Michigan went viral on social media last year after sharing how his crafty mom made the most of her investment in the braces he had as a teen. Austin, who goes by @austin9943 on TikTok, left netizens quite impressed with his mom's resourcefulness and creativity. He revealed that she'd turned the old metal brackets into Christmas ornaments in memory of him finally removing it and—most importantly—the $6000 she spent on them. In a video that has been viewed over 1.9 million times since the time it was posted, Austin shared the embarrassing story behind the now-family heirloom.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best? It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
Decorative pillow covers prove that size doesn’t matter when it comes to design impact. These accents, which can also play a functional role, make a lasting visual impact. You can completely transform a piece of furniture by placing throw pillows on it. They’re also available in a wide array of colors, designs and shapes.
Abruptly canceled on a cliffhanger, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns with a festive streaming holiday movie. FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns for a record-setting 15th season of outrageous antics. The lighting of Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree is followed on NBC by a musical special headlined by Kelly Clarkson. Oscar buzz swirls around director Jane Campion’s dark Western The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.
Comments / 0