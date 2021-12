A wild Spider-Man: Homecoming detail confirms one major No Way Home theory about his black costume. A lot has been made of Spidey's wardrobe swap in all of the marketing surrounding this movie. From the moment merchandise began to circulate about No Way Home, it became clear that Tom Holland's character would need to change suits a couple of times. Well, during Phase Zero's Quarantine Watch Party for Homecoming, one fan noticed that you can clearly see the inside of Peter Parker's suit during the first movie of the MCU trilogy. It does look rather similar to all the different fan theories for the "Integrated Suit." Basically, something happens to his costume early in the film and it has to be worn inside out for most of the film. But, nothing has been confirmed just yet. (Keep in mind that Marvel seems to always leave the fans breadcrumbs in the lead-up to future projects.) Check it out for yourself down below:

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO