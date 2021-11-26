ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Parents of 3-year-old girl with new heart celebrate simply

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5y3K_0d71nVOE00

Delilah Edwards' parents didn't plan an elaborate Thanksgiving celebration.

Just spending the day together is a big deal when your 3-year-old daughter has a new heart.

“Before her color was really off. She was very pale...," Delilah's mother, Samantha Davidson, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Now she is very pink. I’ve never seen her cheeks have this much color to them.”

Since March, Davidson and her husband Ryan Edwards have traveled every weekend from Moline, Illinois to see their daughter at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Last month, Delilah, who was born with an underdeveloped left side of her heart, underwent 12 hours of transplant surgery.

Now Delilah's parents have been staying at the Ronald McDonald House downtown while they accompany their daughter for multiple checkups each week.

On Thursday they celebrated the holiday with 70 other families at Ronald McDonald House, which provides free accommodations for families of children undergoing medical treatment.

After nine heart surgeries, some of which didn't work, doctors told Delilah's parents a new heart was her best hope.

Davidson said the weekly sojourns — especially the return trips to Moline, which is about 166 miles (267 km) west of Chicago — were difficult, more so for the parents than the child.

“She really doesn’t know anything but this. So this is her normal," Davidson said. “I think it affects us a lot more than it actually affects her.”

She said Lurie's nurses were adept at soothing and distracting Delilah at departure time.

With an average of 25 to 30 heart transplants a year, Lurie is one of the nation’s busier facilities, according to Dr. Phil Thrush, medical director for Lurie’s pediatric heart failure and transplantation program.

The first six months following a transplant are the most crucial, Thrush said. If Delilah's transplant works for more than a year, he said, “I would expect her to have this heart likely for more than 20 years."

Said Davidson: “I’m just happy to be able to spend time with her."

Comments / 1

Related
Telegraph

'I discovered my mother had been lying to me my whole life'

They were tiny pocket-book diaries with jottings of Pooterish banality. Helen Naylor knew that her invalid mother Elinor had been writing them since she was a teenager – five decades of her life squeezed into little more than two inches a day. Sometimes, mother and daughter would sit on the bed together and Elinor would read aloud from what seemed a tedious catalogue of shopping, weather, doctor’s appointments and her various illnesses, which had dominated and warped both their lives. It was her mother’s favourite topic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Health

8-Year-Old Boy Dies 1 Day After Going Home Sick and Having No Previous Symptoms

An Oregon family is mourning the "sudden loss" of a "bright and cheerful" 8-year-old boy, who died last Tuesday after falling ill at school the day prior. Amari King Churchwell fell ill shortly after arriving at school last Monday, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to support the boy's immediate family. Shortly after going home with his father Kenneth Churchwell, Amari collapsed in his dad's arms.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Heart#Heart Transplant#Heart Surgeries#Transplants#Heart Failure#The Chicago Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
thelakewoodscoop.com

3-Year-Old: “My Abba Took Me To A Strange Party”

[COMMUNICATED] My name is Eli. I’m three years old and that means I have a yarmulke and peyos, because I’m a big boy. That’s what my mommy told me when she had to leave to go sleep somewhere else so she could have medicine and doctors all the time… that I’m a big boy.
KIDS
HollywoodLife

Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years

Over two years after David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison, their children have tried to move on with their lives. Years after Jordan Turpin, 21, made her escape from her family home to call the police on her parents, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, the girl who bravely ran away at 17 to make the call is speaking out in an upcoming ABC 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer. Jordan was one of 13 kids that the couple shared, twelve of whom were being held captive in the family’s home in abusive conditions, including being malnourished and chained to their beds. While the children’s identities have been well-protected, a little bit more has been made known about them through their parents’ trial and the upcoming special. Find out more about the Turpin kids here.
KIDS
The Independent

The Independent

359K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy