WWE

Jeff Hardy wants to challenge Edge again

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 5 days ago
Edge made his WWE comeback at the 2020 Royal Rumble after a 9-year absence due to a neck injury that ended his career. Fans were simply delighted to see the Rated R Superstar return after nearly a decade. Since his return, he has never pulled back, making excellent feuds with Roman...

www.wrestling-world.com

WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
