ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kevin Hart’s “True Story” Netflix Series Receives Immense Praise From Twitter

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Hart is no stranger to collaborating with Netflix. In the past, the 42-year-old has put out comedy specials like Irresponsible and Zero F*cks Given, but his latest project, a limited series called True Story, sees him take on a more serious role. The seven-episode show sees Hart as...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Letitia Wright’s vaccination status; Wesley Snipes reacts to new ‘Blade’ star; Offset’s HBO Max series The Hype renewed

As Letitia Wright recovers at home in London from an injury suffered on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her vaccination status may determine if she can return to work in America. CDC’s new guidelines released Monday demand that “non-citizen, non-immigrant air travelers must show proof of full vaccination to fly into the United States.” Wright, who portrays Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman, is not a U.S. citizen. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the 28-year-old actress is not vaccinated against COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theo Rossi
Person
Lauren London
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Billy Zane
Person
Wesley Snipes
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Ash Santos
IndieWire

‘True Story’ Review: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Are Brothers in Predictable Netflix Fable

Netflix’s limited series “True Story” is a departure for star Kevin Hart in his television drama debut, as he wrestles with material that’s darker than his usual schtick. It’s a commendable risk on his part that doesn’t fully exploit its potential to be the thoroughly engrossing episodic with a profound message that it probably thinks it is. While Hart and co-star Wesley Snipes, in their first onscreen matchup, make for a high-octane duo, the script betrays that effort with uninspired writing from series creator, writer, and showrunner Eric Newman (“Narcos: Mexico”) that doesn’t quite make darkness its ally, and leans...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

True Story's Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes on Playing Siblings Who Come to Blows

There are sibling rivalries, and then there are times where interactions become so contentious, tiffs lead to fisticuffs. This is what happens between Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes‘ characters on the new Netflix limited series True Story. In the drama, which premieres this Wednesday, Hart plays Kid, a highly successful standup comedian who returns to his native Philadelphia for the first leg of his comedy tour. While there, he spends time with his older brother Carlton (Snipes), a felonious type who has been mooching off Kid for years. Without revealing too much, a series of unfortunate events occur, forcing Kid and Carlton...
CELEBRITIES
startattle.com

True Story (2021) Netflix, Kevin Hart, trailer, release date

How far will you go to protect your own? Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in True Story, the gripping journey of two brothers entangled in a world of celebrity, c—-, and lies. Startattle.com – True Story | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: November 24, 2021. Cast:. – Kevin Hart...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#True Story#Rotten Tomatoes
arcamax.com

TV best bets: Beatles doc, Halle Berry's 'Bruised,' Kevin Hart's 'True Story,' Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett

This is an action-packed Thanksgiving week for TV. Apple TV+ starting Thanksgiving Day debuts a three-part docuseries focused on the Beatles recording their “Get Back” album back in 1969. Peter Jackson, “Lord of the Rings” director, sifts through 57 hours of unseen footage to capture a band that was going through some major issues but still managed to create some great music.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Kevin Hart on ‘True Story’ and Why He’s So Excited for People to See the Limited Series

With the seven episode limited series, True Story, starting to stream on Netflix tomorrow, I recently got to speak with Kevin Hart about making his first dramatic series. If you’re not familiar with the series, True Story is centered around a world famous comedian nicknamed Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Wesley Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry, and Kid is forced to answer the question of how far he'll go to protect what he has. Eric Newman, who served as showrunner of the Netflix hits Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, created the series and it also stars Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Theo Rossi, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Billy Zane, and Lauren London.
TV & VIDEOS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Worth Watching: ‘Hawkeye,’ Kevin Hart Gets Serious in ‘True Story,’ Hunger Games on ‘Survivor,’ ‘Hanna’ Final Mission

On a busy Thanksgiving Eve, while most of the broadcast networks (though not CBS) are in repeats, streaming options are plentiful, including the latest Marvel series (Hawkeye), a rare detour into drama for Kevin Hart, the final season of Prime Video’s action thriller Hanna, a second season of the rebooted Saved by the Bell, and much more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Kevin Hart talks new drama series ‘True Story’; says ‘I stand with Dave’ amidst controversy

Kevin Hart’s latest project isn’t not funny—that’s because he takes a dramatic turn for his new Netflix limited series “True Story” co-starring Wesley Snipes. The entertainment mogul discusses his friend and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, who has been embroiled in a controversy over his latest special, “The Closer,” in which he made disparaging remarks about the transgender community that raised protests within Netflix and from activists. (Nov. 26)
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’: Kevin Hart on the ‘Fun’ of Blurring Lines Between Kid and Himself

Kevin Hart is taking on a completely new role in familiar packaging with his limited drama series True Story at Netflix. The show follows his character Kid, a comedian who stops in his hometown of Philadelphia on tour, where he’ll be forced to answer the question of how far he’d go to protect the things he has in life. Along for the quick-paced journey is Kid’s older brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes), who is quick to get him into some trouble.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Thanksgiving Was A Great Weekend For Black Excellence On Netflix, As Projects From Kevin Hart, Halle Berry And More Dominate

Thanksgiving weekend was full of great food and time spent with family, and it would seem as though some of the quality time was spent gathering around a TV and watching some Netflix. This year’s Thanksgiving feasts seemed to feature some serious Black talent, because Halle Berry, Dwayne Johnson, and Kevin Hart all found themselves on Netflix’s Top 10 list this holiday weekend and they remain trending on the streaming platform now that the weekend is over - talk about some Black excellence.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy