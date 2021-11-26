ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Town of Marilla will not comply with mask mandate

The Town Supervisor in the Town of Marilla says his community will not comply with Erie County's new mask mandate .

Earlier this week Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz unveiled a four-phased effort to reduce the rate of COVID-19 infections. Phase One is a mask mandate for everyone in Erie County age 2 and up, for whom it is medically safe to wear a mask. This applies to all indoor public buildings.

Phase Two is a vaccine mandate for places like restaurants and entertainment venues. Phase Three would be capacity restrictions. Phase Four would be a shutdown of some local businesses.

Town of Marilla Supervisor Earl Gingerich, Jr. released the following statement to 7 Eyewitness News, saying the town will not comply or participate in the mandate:

"The Town of Marilla is going on record ,opposed to the County Mask mandate. The Town is not going to comply or participate. The Town will defend our businesses and residents right to make their own decisions."

Earl Gingerich, Jr. Town of Marilla Supervisor

Poloncarz said Erie County would revisit the mask mandate on December 13, unless conditions warrant a decision sooner.

A spokesperson for the county issued the following statement to 7 Eyewitness News Friday:

It’s a shame when an elected official values political posturing over protecting the health and safety of their constituents. Earlier today we heard from a Marilla business owner who said that he and other business owners were never consulted before this announcement was made, and they plan to comply with the mask mandate and not be grouped into whatever the Supervisor is doing. With virus cases on the rise and new strains of the virus being identified, it’s more important than ever to protect ourselves and others and masking is an important step.
- Erie County spokesperson

