Utah firefighters head to California amid high wind storms
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah firefighters are headed to California to battle potential fires on Thursday.
Firefighters from the Lone Peak Fire Department have been dispatched to the Cleveland National Forest located in Southern California. Southern California has been battling a strong gust of Santa Ana winds throughout Thanksgiving day.
As of Thursday, over 218 observation sites are currently under a Red Flag Warning with predicted wind gusts blowing across the southland of speeds ranging from 35-75 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
NWS officials say Santa Ana winds will create many areas of critical fire danger in Southern California and will continue through the weekend.
