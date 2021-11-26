Lady Bears lose Hipp to ACL injury

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will continue their rugged early non-conference schedule Friday morning in Puerto Rico.

But in our Bear Nation report, they’ll do it shorthanded.

Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announcing that starting senior forward Abby Hipp has torn her ACL and will not be with the team in Puerto Rico.

Coach Mox said the injury happened in the Southern Cal win last Saturday.

Recovery time for an ACL injury is six months, so her season most likely is over.

