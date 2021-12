Muenster (12-0) remained perfect against Seymour (7-5) in Wichita Falls. Seymour had a spirited start to the game and took the lead within the first minute on a 64-yard touchdown pass. The Panthers threatened further as the first half went on, but the Muenster defense got important stops while the offense got going. The Hornets led by as much as 22-6 early in the second quarter. The Panthers tried to creep back into it, but Muenster scored at will in the second half to pull beyond reach.

MUENSTER, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO