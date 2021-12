Asia has a growing middle class which will include 3.5 billion people by 2030. Most of them have been added in my lifetime, which is a testament to the incredible power of economic transformation. Technology has helped to turbo-charge this economic progress. Not just because the tech sector routinely grows faster than the broader economy, but also because it powers innovation in other sectors, opens new markets and boosts productivity. And innovation needs innovators – people with bold ideas coupled with the expertise and ambition to pursue them. That’s why it’s so promising to see how greater access to technology and training is expanding the region’s talent pool, which will be fundamental to continued innovation and sustainable economic recovery.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO