Asian video streamer Line TV is to close its service in Thailand from the end of December. “Time flies and things continue to change, and Line TV does likewise. We would like to inform that Line TV Thailand service will be available until the end of this year on December 31, 2021. Your support and contribution to Line TV all these years are truly appreciated and will always be remembered. Thank you with all of our hearts. Line TV Thailand,” the company said in a slightly enigmatic posting on Twitter on Monday. It operates as an ad-supported VOD service on mobile devices,...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO