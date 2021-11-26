Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meals

VICTORIA, Texas – Captain Kenny Jones with the salvation army, a men’s shelter, said he enjoys wearing many hats when feeding the homeless. Some days he’s a dishwasher, while other days he’s a servant.

Jones says he’s a servant

On Thursday, Nov. 25, Jones woke up at about 4:00 a.m. to feed those who are hungry during the holidays. This Thanksgiving morning there was a line of cars on Laurent street, as people tried to getting into the shelter’s main office located at 1302 N. Louis street. While the Salvation Army of Victoria headquarters remains a very busy place, others were there to volunteer, and give out some meals to those who were walking through. Overall, it was a total team effort with helpful people inside, who put all the meals together. Volunteers made the process more efficient as they held a drive-thru pickup with a four plate limit per car. The thanksgiving food boxes included smoked crown rib roast, green beans, corn, a roll, a pie, and peach tea. Salvation Army of Victoria commanding officer Captain Kenny Jones said his job is to serve others.

Handing out drive-thru meals

“And to know that these folks are dependent upon me. It doesn’t matter how I feel in the morning. It doesn’t matter if I miss a meal, none of that matters. What matters is we’re called to do what we do and we have to put yourself last,” he said.

300 meals went out

According to Jones, the non-profit completely gave out 200 plates before 11:30 a.m. and finished handing out all 300 plates until 12:15 p.m.