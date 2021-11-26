ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meals

By Valerie Perez
 5 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – Captain Kenny Jones with the salvation army, a men’s shelter, said he enjoys wearing many hats when feeding the homeless. Some days he’s a dishwasher, while other days he’s a servant.

On Thursday, Nov. 25, Jones woke up at about 4:00 a.m. to feed those who are hungry during the holidays. This Thanksgiving morning there was a line of cars on Laurent street, as people tried to getting into the shelter’s main office located at 1302 N. Louis street. While the Salvation Army of Victoria headquarters remains a very busy place, others were there to volunteer, and give out some meals to those who were walking through. Overall, it was a total team effort with helpful people inside, who put all the meals together. Volunteers made the process more efficient as they held a drive-thru pickup with a four plate limit per car. The thanksgiving food boxes included smoked crown rib roast, green beans, corn, a roll, a pie, and peach tea. Salvation Army of Victoria commanding officer Captain Kenny Jones said his job is to serve others.

“And to know that these folks are dependent upon me. It doesn’t matter how I feel in the morning. It doesn’t matter if I miss a meal, none of that matters. What matters is we’re called to do what we do and we have to put yourself last,” he said.

According to Jones, the non-profit completely gave out 200 plates before 11:30 a.m. and finished handing out all 300 plates until 12:15 p.m.

Meals on Wheels Victoria partners with H-E-B to deliver 1,000 meals to homebound individuals

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 17, Meals on Wheels Victoria will deliver 1,000 holiday meals to homebound individuals in Victoria and Cuero. H-E-B is sponsoring the meals as part of the chain's Feast of Sharing. This is Meals on Wheels Victoria's second year participating in this event. During last year's surge, many community groups and individuals participated in delivering.
Salvation Army of Victoria gives out 500 food boxes

VICTORIA, Texas—The Salvation Army of Victoria's latest community food distribution happened this morning. The food distribution was supposed to start at 10:00 A.M. at the Victoria County Long Term Recovery Warehouse, 304 East Santa Rosa Street. Salvation Army of Victoria commanding officer captain Kenny Jones told me they started giving out the 500 food boxes at 9:00 this morning, and they were finished shortly before noon. Captain Kenny told me the food boxes included hamburger meat, butter, green beans, corn, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, beef stew, potatoes, stuffing, beans, mac and cheese, raisins, peanut butter and mushroom soup. 500 more food boxes will be distributed by the Salvation Army of Victoria on December 17.
Walk with the Homeless event spreading awareness of the homeless experience in Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas – Around 40 people and several local area non-profits came together today to participate in the Walk With The Homeless event. This nearly two-mile walk aimed to spread awareness of the homeless experience here in Victoria, starting from the Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry near Downtown Victoria all the way to the Christ Kitchen. The walking route included several...
Port Lavaca’s Depot Days feature local vendors and live music

PORT LAVACA, Texas – Depot Days are held on the third Saturday of each month in Port Lavaca. Right off of Virginia and Railroad Street, you might hear live music and right behind the old train depot, you will find vendor booths. Depot Days invite the public to come shop from local vendors and buy local. Shaynna May is one of the vendors you can find at Depot Days specializing in homemade food products. From coffee, rice, and seasoning blends May says that buying local is the way to go, especially amid international shortages of various products.
Salvation Army Of Victoria food distribution Friday

VICTORIA, Texas—The Salvation Army of Victoria, busy preparing for its next community food distribution. The Salvation Army of Victoria food distribution will happen this Friday from 10:00 A.M. to noon at the Victoria County Long Term Recovery Warehouse, 304 East Santa Rosa Street. Salvation Army of Victoria commanding officer Captain Kenny Jones told me 500 food boxes will be distributed then, and 500 more food boxes will be distributed by the Salvation Army of Victoria on December 17.
