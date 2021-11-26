Holiday foods to avoid giving your pets

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving and other holidays can be a time to indulge, but for man’s best friend waiting for scraps at the dinner table could be bad for your dog’s health.

Eric Kessler of Kessler Kennel Farm in East Granby said a change in behavior could indicate if your dog ate something bad.

“They walk around hunched over because they are feeling the pain in the abdomen, they are walking very tenderly, almost like they are protecting their stomach. If they lay down and they can’t get up, that’s when you are getting into more advanced stages of it,” Kessler said.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, eating turkey, or turkey skin could cause a life-threatening condition in dogs known as pancreatitis. Fat trimmings, fatty foods, bones, and food with seasonings like onion and garlic can also cause damage to your dog’s digestive system.

If you still want to give your dog a special treat during the holidays make sure to speak with your vet and know your dog’s health history to find the right treat for their diet.

It’s also a good idea to put the trash away after your holiday meal where your dog can’t find any leftovers. Make sure it is in a secured trash bag in a closed container outdoors or behind a closed locked door.

Alcohol, caffeine, and chocolate are also other foods to avoid giving to your pet.

