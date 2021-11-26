ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cris Collinsworth appreciated smoothness of the 'Brees Slide'

By Jordan Cohn
Though the Thanksgiving night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints had plenty of intriguing stuff to watch for on the football field, another important development worth watching was happening in the booth. For the first time, Drew Brees would call an NFL game as a lead analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico, a pairing that very well could call football action on NBC for the foreseeable future.

And when you're potentially looking to replace someone as iconic as Cris Collinsworth in the booth, you've got to nail down his signature move... or at least give it your best college try.

The Collinsworth Slide has become a part of household NFL talk, with the former wide receiver perfecting the smooth slide-in to the broadcast as the frame widens and Al Michaels introduces his longtime announcing partner.

So when Brees pulled off the move on Thanksgiving night, Collinsworth had to chime in on recognizable intro, and he seemed to give his approval.

A Twitter account that's quite literally dedicated to Collinsworth's signature move — with the handle @TheCrisCSlide — offered its two cents on Brees' attempt as well, grading it just a 3.7 out of 10 and calling him out for even trying to copy the OG slide-in specialist.

But so far, so good for Brees on the announcing front, and it's always a nice feeling to see him back at the dome in which he made so much magic happen.

