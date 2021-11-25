ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

Somerset Berkley blanks Joseph Case in annual Thanksgiving Day game

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 6 days ago

SOMERSET — Dylan Rodriguez said it is always a blessing to step on the football field with his teammates.

The Somerset Berkley senior running back said it feels even better to win.

"I'm so blessed to have an amazing team and coaching staff," Rodriguez said.

The Raiders captured the annual 49ers trophy on Thursday after blanking Thanksgiving Day rival Case, 34-0, at Somerset Berkley Regional High School.

Rodriguez paved the way for SB (4-6) with a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Wyatt Figueiredo, Richard King and Adam Romero also scored touchdowns in the victory.

Davis Sullivan added a two-point conversion.

The Raiders led the Cardinals (6-4) after one quarter and 14-0 at halftime.

"The feeling of almost using the whole first quarter clock for one offensive drive is not only awesome for us, but morally defeating for the defense," Rodriguez said.

The lead ballooned to 28-0 after three quarters.

"Everyone did their part," Rodriguez said. "We successfully executed it."

Thanksgiving football: Durfee snaps two-game holiday skid with New Bedford in 129th meeting

Greater New Bedford 42, Diman 21

The Bengals came up short against Thanksgiving Day rival Greater New Bedford.

Senior quarterback Jacob Furtado threw a pair of touchdown passes to senior Alex Rivest.

Senior running back Jayden Massey also had a rushing touchdown for Diman (4-6).

Chapin Dean booted three extra points.

Bishop Feehan 42, Bishop Stang 8

The Spartans lost a home to Thanksgiving Day rival Bishop Feehan.

Michael Golden scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Noah Grigson added a two-point conversion. The Shamrocks scored 42 unanswered points in the victory.

High school results from Thursday, Nov. 25

FOOTBALL

Durfee 36, New Bedford 14

GNBVT 42, Diman 21

Somerset Berkley 34, Case 0

Bishop Feehan 42, Bishop Stang 8

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Somerset Berkley blanks Joseph Case in annual Thanksgiving Day game

Comments / 0

 

