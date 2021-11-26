ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Cricket-Australia's Paine takes 'indefinite mental health break' - manager

By Ian Ransom
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKEYM_0d71ji3d00

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Tim Paine is stepping away from cricket for an “indefinite mental health break”, his manager said on Friday, leaving Australia’s Ashes preparations in disarray a week after the wicketkeeper’s resignation from the captaincy.

Paine was due to play for Tasmania in a domestic one-day match in Hobart on Friday in the lead up to the first Ashes test in Brisbane on Dec. 8, but will be unavailable for the “foreseeable future”, the state’s cricket association said.

“Confirming that @tdpaine36 is stepping away from cricket for an indefinite mental health break,” Paine’s manager James Henderson wrote in a social media post.

“We are extremely concerned for his and (wife) Bonnie’s well-being and will be making no further comment at this time.”

Speculation over Paine’s place in the test team has been rife since his resignation over revelations that he was investigated for sending sexually explicit text messages to a female former Cricket Tasmania (CT) staffer four years ago.

Paine, who married Bonnie in 2016 and has children with her, was cleared after a 2018 probe by CT and national board Cricket Australia (CA) but stepped down last Friday, saying he did not want his captaincy to be a distraction during the Ashes.

He said he would remain available for selection, though selectors chairman George Bailey confirmed Paine was no lock for the Ashes while coming back from neck surgery.

Bailey also said he would recuse himself from the decision to select Paine, a close friend and business partner, if there was contention on the selection panel.

Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said Paine had advised the board of his decision to step away from the game.

“We recognise that this is an incredibly difficult time for Tim and his family and are committed to supporting them,” Hockley said in a statement.

“We respect and understand Tim’s decision to have a break at this time to focus on his and his family’s well-being.”

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said this week that Paine’s selection against England would still prove distracting for the team.

Paine’s team mates, including spinner Nathan Lyon, said they hoped he would remain in the side.

Paine, who was the only specialist wicketkeeper named in Australia’s 15-man Ashes squad, is likely to be replaced by experienced white ball wicketkeeper Alex Carey or Josh Inglis, both of whom were named in the recent Australia ‘A’ squad.

Relinquishing his place could spell the end of 36-year-old Paine’s international career after 35 tests.

His resignation from the captaincy triggered acrimony between Cricket Tasmania and CA, with the state federation accusing the national board of hanging Paine out to dry.

CA chairman Richard Freudenstein said last week his current board would not have endorsed Paine as captain if presented with the same circumstances as the previous board in 2018.

Australia are expected to name fast bowler Pat Cummins as captain in coming days.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia's Paine steps down as test cricket captain after texting scandal

MELBOURNE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Tim Paine stepped down as Australia test cricket captain on Friday for sending inappropriate text messages to a female co-worker, although an investigation by governing body Cricket Australia exonerated him of any breach of its code of conduct. The governing body has accepted the resignation,...
WORLD
The Guardian

Cricket Australia accused of treating Tim Paine ‘appallingly’ over text message scandal

Cricket Tasmania has accused Cricket Australia of treating Tim Paine “appallingly” over the texting scandal that led to the Test captain’s resignation last week. Paine stepped down from his role less than two weeks before the start of the Ashes series after it became clear to him that details of the incident involving a colleague in 2017 were about to be made public.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Cummins
Person
Ricky Ponting
Person
Tim Paine
Person
Nathan Lyon
Person
Josh Inglis
The Guardian

‘Ready to play cricket’: former Australia Test captain Tim Paine returns to action

Tim Paine has returned to the field for the first time since sensationally quitting as Australia’s Test skipper and remains firmly committed to playing in the Ashes. The 36-year-old stepped down as Test captain on Friday after it was revealed he sent “private” messages to a Cricket Tasmania colleague in 2017. Paine has not played a competitive match since 6 April and had neck surgery in September.
SPORTS
mymixfm.com

Cricket: Australia’s Harris savours vote of confidence after Ashes struggles

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – If finding an opening partner for David Warner is Australia’s longest-running drama in test cricket, Marcus Harris has been a recurring character who has never quite nailed the part. The Victoria batsman has been dropped twice through his 10-test career, failed miserably in the 2019 Ashes in...
SPORTS
kfgo.com

Factbox: Cricket-Australia’s new test captain Pat Cummins

(Reuters) – Factbox on Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who was named the test team captain on Friday in place of Tim Paine. * Born on May 8, 1993 in Westmead, Sydney. * Made his test debut on Nov. 17, 2011 against South Africa in Johannesburg, where he took 6-79 in the second innings and hit the winning runs to be named player of the match in Australia’s narrow win.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Test Cricket#Cricket Australia#Cricket Association#Cricket Tasmania
The Independent

Jos Buttler: Team that deals with distractions best will win Ashes

Jos Buttler has said the team which best deals with the distractions around the Ashes will win the series as he arrived in England’s camp in Brisbane ahead of the opening Test.The wicketkeeper-batsman joined his team-mates on Tuesday following a period of quarantine on the Gold Coast after the T20 World Cup, with no play expected on day one of the side’s second planned warm-up match against England Lions due to consistent rain in Queensland.Buttler was direct when asked about the difficulties in preparation for both an Australia side recovering from the shock resignation of former skipper Tim Paine and...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ben Stokes ‘fit and hungry for a big series’ ahead of first Ashes Test

Ben Stokes has declared himself “fit and hungry for a big series” ahead of the first Ashes Test.The all-rounder was not named in the original England squad for the forthcoming series having taken an indefinite break to focus on his mental health and recovery from a fractured finger, but was subsequently added to the group in October.He then suffered a forearm injury in a net session a few days ago as the squad continued preparations for the first Test against Australia in Brisbane, which starts on 8 December. Skipper Joe Root later said of that incident that Stokes “seems to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 30 November.FootballA fifth anniversary for Gareth Southgate.Five years in charge 👊 Gareth Southgate's permanent reign as #ThreeLions manager began #OnThisDay in 2016! pic.twitter.com/lz1rikl4Ci— England (@England) November 30, 2021The plaudits poured in for Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas.The Queen’s reign continues… …and her legacy is only beginning 👑 pic.twitter.com/SBL03cMbGG— Nike Football (@nikefootball) November 29, 2021Deserved!!! Massive Congratulations @alexiaputellas 👏👏👏 https://t.co/QZvGMImG5h— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) November 29, 2021🏆 #BallonDor  𝙇𝙚𝙤 𝙈𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞🧤 #TropheeYachine  @gigiodonna1...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Sydney to host 2023 Women's World Cup final

MELBOURNE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Sydney will host the 2023 Women's World Cup final at Stadium Australia on Aug. 20, while co-hosts New Zealand kick off the tournament at Auckland's Eden Park on July 20, world governing body FIFA said. Both Stadium Australia and Eden Park will stage a semi-final,...
FIFA
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy