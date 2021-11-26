ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D’Andre Swift injury brings potential opportunity for Jamaal Williams

Cover picture for the articleWith doubt about D’Andre Swift’s status going forward, opportunity is set to knock for Jamaal Williams. The Detroit Lions had another narrow loss on Thursday, 16-14 to the Chicago Bears on a final play field goal by Cairo Santos. But injury was added to that insult in the first half, as...

