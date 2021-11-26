ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Bounces Back With Win Over Arizona State

By Mike McAllister
 5 days ago
Syracuse used an 18-2 run to end the first half to create separation from Arizona State, and held the Sun Devils off in the second half as the Orange picked up a 92-84 victory in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Syracuse lost its opener in the event on Wednesday to VCU, but bounced back with a better performance Thursday. Syracuse improves to 3-2 on the season and will face 19th ranked Auburn at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday. That game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Jesse Edwards led the way with 21 points on 9-11 shooting and eight rebounds. He has a complete difference maker on both ends of the floor. All five starters scored in double figures for the Orange, led by Buddy Boeheim's 23 points.

Much like Syracuse, Cole Swider also had a bounce back performance. He had struggled to shoot from the outside in the first four games, but was 4-5 from three point range in this one on his way to 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Syracuse held a double digit lead for most of the second half, until a late charge fueled by hot Arizona State shooting put the outcome in doubt. The Orange was able to make enough plays in the final minutes to pull out the win.

Jimmy Boeheim scored the first points of the game for Syracuse for the fifth straight contest. He finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Joe Girard added 16 points and five assists.

Arizona State was just 4-16 shooting from three point range in the first half, but flipped that around after halftime with an 11-23 performance in the second half. That allowed the Sun Devils to put up 54 second half points and make a push late in the game.

Syracuse won the rebounding battle 42-32 and outscored Arizona State 36-26 in the paint.

