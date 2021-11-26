Security Guard Protecting News Crew Shot In Oakland

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than two decades after the crime, police have made an arrest in the killing of a teenage girl in the Bronx.
On Monday, CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke with victim’s family, which has been tortured by the cold case.
Joseph Martinez, 49, was taken into NYPD custody and charged with murder Monday, 22 years after Minerliz Soriano was found strangled in a Bronx dumpster.
“I’d like to say to him, ‘Why?'” said Amelia Soriano, the victim’s aunt.
Minerliz Soriano, was last seen as a 13-year-old in 1999 leaving her Bronxdale middle school, when she asked friends to go to the...
