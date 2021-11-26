ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security Guard Protecting News Crew Shot In Oakland

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Oakland, a security guard who was shot and critically hurt while protecting a local...

Security guard dies after being shot in attempted robbery of San Francisco news crew

A security guard on assignment for a San Francisco Bay area news crew died Saturday after being shot in an attempted robbery three days earlier, police said. Kevin Nishita was working security on Wednesday afternoon for a news crew covering a story in downtown Oakland when someone attempted to rob the crew and Nishita was shot, according to Oakland Police.
UPDATE: Oakland Police Arrest 3 Suspects in Shooting of Retired OPD Captain Ersie Joyner

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Monday confirmed the arrests of three suspects in connection with the Oct. 21 robbery and shooting of retired Oakland police captain Ersie Joyner. Police did not release many details in regards to exactly when the suspects were arrested, though they did not in the Twitter post that two of the suspects were taken into custody in Elk Grove and one was arrested in Houston, Texas. 3 suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting of retired OPD Captain Ersie Joyner. One was arrested in Houston, TX and two were arrested in Elk Grove, CA. No...
Man shot multiple times in West Oakland

OAKLAND — A 53-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Oakland Tuesday night, authorities said. He was in stable condition at a hospital with wounds to his abdomen and both legs, authorities said. The shooting happened about 11:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Mandela Parkway, which contains...
Man shot Nov. 2 in East Oakland dies from wounds

OAKLAND — A man shot Nov. 2 outside a relative’s home in East Oakland has died, police said Saturday. The name of the man, a 35-year-old Oakland resident, has not yet been released. He died on Thanksgiving morning at a hospital where he had been in grave condition since the...
Shooting in San Jose Leaves Victim With Life-Threatening Injuries

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A person was shot and gravely injured in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on the 3300 block of Holly Dr., according to the San Jose Police Department. One male victim suffered a life-threatening injury, police said. There...
UPDATE: San Jose Homicide Suspects Released Without Posting Bail; Cops Tweet ‘The System Has Failed’

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police officials took to social media Tuesday night, criticizing the release from jail without bail of two suspects who have been charged in a fatal South San Jose Halloween shooting. On their Twitter page, officials did not mince words. “Our homicide detectives do an exceptional job,” the post read. “Suspects Anzures and Castillo were arrested for homicide 29. The DA filed charges on both. They are no longer in jail. The criminal justice system believes they are fine out of custody without bail.” “Yes you read that correctly, two homicide suspects, charged, out of custody,”...
Man Found Shot Dead Under Viaduct In Stony Island Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound to the head under a viaduct in Stony Island Park Saturday evening, according to police. The man, believed to be between 18 and 35 years old, was found underneath the viaduct in the 8100 block of South Anthony Avenue around 7:30 p.m. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.
NYPD Arrests Joseph Martinez Of New Rochelle In 1999 Killing Of Bronx 13-Year-Old Minerliz Soriano

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than two decades after the crime, police have made an arrest in the killing of a teenage girl in the Bronx. On Monday, CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke with victim’s family, which has been tortured by the cold case. Joseph Martinez, 49, was taken into NYPD custody and charged with murder Monday, 22 years after Minerliz Soriano was found strangled in a Bronx dumpster. “I’d like to say to him, ‘Why?'” said Amelia Soriano, the victim’s aunt. Minerliz Soriano, was last seen as a 13-year-old in 1999 leaving her Bronxdale middle school, when she asked friends to go to the...
14-Year-Old, Samir Jefferson, Shot Nearly 20 Times, Killed While Waiting For SEPTA Bus In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 14-year-old boy waiting for a SEPTA bus was shot nearly 20 times and killed in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon. Police identified the victim as Samir Jefferson. Police say two men are now being questioned by detectives for this ambush murder in broad daylight. “A vehicle, maybe two, pull up. Two males get out and start shooting at him, chasing him,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Monday afternoon, police rushed to numerous 911 calls for shots fired outside a packed Rite Aid at the busy intersection of Rising Sun and Wyoming Avenues in the city’s Feltonville...
Hayward man charged with murdering two brothers in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND — A Hayward resident has been arrested and charged with murdering two brothers who were shot and killed outside of an Oakland apartment building last September. Sam Veimau, 25, was charged with murdering brothers Suiti and Manase Mesui on Sept. 26, as well as committing a residential burglary that same day. Veimau turned himself into Oakland police on Monday, according to court records.
Community Gathers To Call For Solutions In Wake Of Shootings That Killed Kevin Tinker Jr., 14, And His Mother On Same Roseland Block

CHICAGO (CBS) — Teachers, police, and neighbors gathered for a discussion Monday night in the wake of a shooting that killed 14-year-old Kevin Tinker Jr. in Roseland this month – and another shooting that killed his mother a matter of days later on the very same block. The meeting was held at a gym at Kevin’s school. Participants talked about violence, and solutions. “The most important thing is for us to give up these people who are shooting in our community; who have people afraid in their house,” said Chicago Director of Community Policing Glen Brooks. At 5:09 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Kevin...
Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
3 Charged In Attempted Murder Of Former OPD Captain Ersie Joyner; Also Charged in Death of 4th Suspect

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three men have been charged following the attempted murder of Ersie Joyner, a former Oakland Police captain who shot a fourth suspect dead during an armed robbery at a gas station last month, with the charges including murder for the suspect’s death. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced charges Tuesday, a day after Oakland police said the three suspects had been arrested. The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Kemandre King, 24-year-old Marlon King, and 28-year-old Joshua Hayles. Kemandre King and Marlon King were arrested last week in Elk Grove, while Hayles was arrested in Houston, Texas on...
