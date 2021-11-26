Security Guard Protecting News Crew Shot In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Monday confirmed the arrests of three suspects in connection with the Oct. 21 robbery and shooting of retired Oakland police captain Ersie Joyner. Police did not release many details in regards to exactly when the suspects were arrested, though they did not in the Twitter post that two of the suspects were taken into custody in Elk Grove and one was arrested in Houston, Texas. 3 suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting of retired OPD Captain Ersie Joyner. One was arrested in Houston, TX and two were arrested in Elk Grove, CA. No...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO