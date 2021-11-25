ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Bucks County schools forego PA's free COVID testing in favor of local health department

By Ashley R. Williams, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ighcE_0d71ieUW00

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has launched a voluntary COVID-19 testing for schools across the commonwealth, but the free program isn’t gaining much traction in Bucks County.

Instead, local school districts continue to rely on the Bucks County Health Department for testing.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration unveiled the K-12 Testing Program in August. It's set to run through the 2021-2022 academic year, and is available to any public or private school outside of Philadelphia County that chooses to participate.

The $87-million, federally funded program arose from a partnership with Concentric by Ginkgo, a company that conducts pooled COVID testing in K-12 school districts. The money for the contract comes from the federal coronavirus relief bill.

The program's intent, according to the Department of Health, is to provide safer in-person learning environments for students and educators by offering pooled classroom screening for the virus.

“The testing program is designed to help mitigate the spread and possible outbreak of COVID-19 in schools and further our goal and the desire of Pennsylvania families of maximizing in-person learning throughout the school year,” said DOH press secretary Mark O’Neill.

The testing combines anterior nasal swab samples from everyone in a classroom who has given consent. The results are then run as a single test, according to the DOH.

“The onboarding process is continuing, so a school can elect to opt into the program at any time during the school year,” O'Neill said.

For subscribers:Great Resignation spurs new small businesses in Bucks County. Here's how one nonprofit is helping

More subscriber content:Amid Goliath retailers, a small Bucks County toy shop thrives | Mullane

Since September, the screening has resulted in 4,105 pooled COVID tests that revealed 256 positive cases, and over 37,500 people have been tested statewide through the program, according to Gingko.

The online list of schools and school districts either currently testing or onboarding is updated every week.

So far, a total of 435 schools in Pennsylvania are participating in the K-12 Testing Program, and of those, Bucks County has four private schools showing interest, including Abrams Hebrew Academy in Yardley.

The Centennial School District is the only Bucks County school district participating, but it is not testing students each week.

It's limiting testing only to unvaccinated employees. The weekly tests happen in the district's administration building.

“Our school board passed a resolution back in August, which is why we’re testing unvaccinated employees, and this was a mitigation strategy to help prevent the spread of COVID,” said Karen Pressler, the Centennial School District’s nursing coordinator.

“Unless the school board makes a change to that resolution, we do plan on continuing to test employees weekly,” she said.

Centennial’s been testing since October through the program, and Pressler says it’s been beneficial to the staff and district as a whole.

“Perhaps there was an exposure, maybe in school or out of school,” Pressler said.

“Testing our unvaccinated employees has worked to our benefit at times, because we've been able to say, ‘someone was exposed, the guideline is to get tested (from) day five to day seven after exposure,’” she said. “Sometimes our weekly testing falls in that timeframe.”

COVID in Bucks schools:Central Bucks parents fuming after 29 case reported in Gayman Elementary

See COVID rates by region:Pennsylvania COVID cases jump 18% before Thanksgiving

The district doesn’t have any plans to use the K-12 Testing Program to test its children.

Instead, Centennial refers any symptomatic students or students who were exposed at home to the Bucks County Intermediate Unit for testing.

Most other local school districts also seem to be foregoing the program in favor of directing students to the Bucks IU or the Bucks County Department of Health.

When asked whether their districts are considering participating, this news organization received a “no” response from Central Bucks, Bristol Township, Hatboro-Horsham, Pennsbury, Neshaminy, Palisades and Bensalem Township.

“Our district's administration did not elect to participate in the state’s testing program because the protocols of our Health and Safety Plan demonstrated effectiveness in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 within our schools,” said Stephanie Yoder, New Hope-Solebury School District’s spokesperson.

“In the 2020-2021 school year, there were no reported cases of transmission in our district,” Yoder said. “Additionally, our students and families have local access to testing through the Bucks County Department of Health.”

Bensalem Township will also not be signing up for the pooled testing program, according to spokesperson Susan Phy.

“We continue to share with our staff and families the Bucks County Testing site information with the new site available in Lower Bucks County as of Nov. 4,” she said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Student becomes fourth fatality in Michigan school shooting as suspect is identified, charged with murder

A 17-year-old student is the fourth victim to die in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan as murder charges were announced against the teenage suspect. The suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged Wednesday with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Five revealing quotes from Supreme Court abortion case

A tense Supreme Court hearing Wednesday over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban suggested the conservative-majority court is willing to place new restrictions on abortion. Less clear is how far the court might go in unwinding the legal regime that emerged from Roe v. Wade, which bars states from prohibiting abortion before a fetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yardley, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Bucks County, PA
Health
Bucks County, PA
Education
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Philadelphia, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Bucks County, PA
Government
Bucks County, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
NBC News

First U.S. case of omicron variant is found in California

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The CDC said in a statement that the California Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the case in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 — three days before scientists in that country announced they'd detected the new variant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Chris Cuomo: Suspension from CNN 'embarrassing'

CNN's Chris Cuomo said he is embarrassed after being suspended by the network on Tuesday following new revelations about his involvement in the campaign of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), to defend himself from allegations of sexual harassment. "It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#School Districts#Forego#Covid#Pa#The K 12 Testing Program#The Department Of Health#Doh#Gingko
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

137
Followers
80
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy