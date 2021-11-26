Stroll Amongst Millions Of Twinkling Lights At The Six Flags ‘Holiday In The Park’ Experience

Six Flags Magic Mountain is heading into the holidays full throttle.

Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. After a prolonged shuttering during 2020, the park kept the spirit of the season going by turning the annual celebration into a drive-thru. This year, you get to hop out of your four-wheeled slays and wander through the Six Flags’ magical holiday wonderland, featuring millions of twinkling lights, charming sights and sounds, along with your favorite Holiday in the Park decorations and characters, including Santa and his elves.

There are 8 themed zones — including a new one! Some of them you’ll recognize like the Merry Lane featuring giant ornaments covered in light and glowing installations reflecting the industrial revolution at the Gleampunk District . At Polar Point , you’ll find a winter wonderland filled with snow sculptures, then Snowy Lights you’ll find silvery trees with dazzling nightly shows. And be sure to catch the snowfall amongst the candy canes at Peppermint Lane and along the technicolor avenues of Holiday Square .

As for the new addition, guests can “rock around the Underground” at HollyRock! The 50’s rockabilly-inspired holiday scene will showcase a nostalgic blend of classic cars, timeless music and retro lights.

To add to this array of festive delights, you’ll get to race through the skies alongside Santa this year. All the exhilarating rides like Canyon Blaster, CraZanity, Full Throttle and all the rest will be open again with a special membership pass available. Of course, no holiday experience is complete without souvenirs and sweet treats. You can fuel the festivities with peppermint bark, white chocolate caramel apples and even roast marshmallows over an open fire pit. You can warm up with chocolate and champurrado while taking in performances by The Analog Jukebox, Tinsel Toy Dancers, plus a DJ & percussionist.

NOTE: All visitors will need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter the park.

Dates: November 20-28, December 3-5, 10-12, 17-31, January 1-2

Location: 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355

Website