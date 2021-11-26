ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bin Laden Hunter Plans to Continue Mission

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d71iY9200

Gary Faulkner , the American who was detained in Pakistan while on a one-man mission to kill Osama bin Laden , is resting back home in Colorado today but told ABC News he plans to return to Pakistan and continue the hunt for the world's most wanted man.

On his way home, an obviously exhausted Faulkner said he is undaunted by critics who maintain that a civilian with no formal training attempting to track down the elusive al Qaeda leader was mission impossible.

"It's not like people think it is I woke up one day and said, 'I've got nothing better to do with my life, why not this?'" he said. "People who think it's unrealistic never get off their couch and [stay] in front of the TV set and the movies and do something with their life."

The 51-year-old was arrested June 13 while attempting to cross into Afghanistan from the mountainous region of northern Pakistan. He was armed with a pistol, sword, night-vision goggles, a map, and was reportedly carrying Christian literature.

When he was arrested, Faulkner told police he was intent on avenging the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks by killing Osama bin Laden.

Faulkner told ABC News he left the 40-inch sword in Pakistan because he said he might need it again after he rests and receives medical treatment for an ailing kidney. For him, killing bin Laden is a "personal endeavor."

"Right now, I'm out of wind," he said. "I need dialysis and some rest. Thank you and for all those who had something negative to say -- sucks to be you."

Faulkner's One Man Mission: No Training, No Problem

John Martin, Faulkner's brother-in-law, said Faulkner often talked openly with the family about his plans to hunt down the al Qaeda leader.

"He's a very deeply religious individual, very patriotic," Martin said June 15. "It seemed to be his thing. He thought it should be done, and he thought he could accomplish it."

Bin Laden has evaded one of the largest international manhunts in history and remains on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list .

Martin said Faulkner was not trained in any way for a seek-and-destroy mission and had no military training, although he had been to the region before. Faulkner's brother Scott said he was trained in martial arts, and a sword and dagger were his "weapons of choice."

"We initially laughed when he told us he wanted to kill Osama bin Laden," one official, Mumtaz Ahmad Khan, told The Associated Press after the arrest.

While undertaking such a mission -- traveling to hostile territory, with no training, to find the most wanted man on the planet -- may have seemed ridiculous to many, Faulkner's brother said he had made several trips to the area to reconnoiter bin Laden's possible location and believed he had found the cave where he believed the al Qaeda leader was hiding.

Scott Faulkner said last week that his brother had "stood at its entrance, possibly within 100 feet," of the cave.

While Faulkner was likely aware of the hefty $25 million reward for information leading to bin Laden's arrest, Martin said the cause was more important to his brother-in-law.

"The inspiration was more important to him than the money," Martin said.

Since his arrest, a battery of Facebook groups popped up in Faulkner's honor, including Faulkner for President, Gary Brooks Faulkner Is My Favorite Working Class Ninja and Gary Faulkner, American Patriot.

Faulkner's Family: Gary is 'Waking America Back Up

A relative of Faulkner's told ABC News Wednesday the family planned to have him medically examined before holding a homecoming celebration.

Faulkner called his brother, Dr. Scott Faulkner, shortly after he was released. Pakistani authorities did not press charges.

"He said he was treated well, but he can't wait to get back to the good ol' U.S. of A.," Scott Faulkner told ABC News.

Scott Faulkner said that while in captivity, his brother did not have access to any media and was unaware of the onslaught of attention his case had garnered.

One family member told ABC News that while no one could predict Faulkner's reaction to instant celebrity, "it should be fun."

Scott Faulkner told reporters last week that even if he'd died during his dangerous mission, Gary Faulkner would have "loved" the media attention.

"It's waking America back up. ... The fact that it's bringing it back in the forefront of the American psyche, now there's hopefully going to be a renewed effort to get this guy [bin Laden]," Scott Faulkner said.

ABC News' Dawn Ennis contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Times

BOOK REVIEW: 'Countdown Bin Laden'

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace and Mitch Weiss have written an exciting book about the 247-day build-up to the Navy SEALs’ historic raid on the compound in Pakistan where Osama bin Laden was hiding. I reached out to Chris Wallace and asked him why he wrote this book. “When I...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Washington Examiner

The Taliban are summarily executing Afghans, and the State Department is 'deeply concerned'

The Taliban are carrying out retaliatory killings in spite of their assurances to the contrary. But don’t worry because the United States is “deeply concerned” about it. In a move as predictable as the sunrise, the Taliban are carrying out summary executions of former Afghan officials and police officers. The Taliban, which lied about peace deals and equal rights, lied about the amnesty being offered to those former Afghan officials. Everyone saw this coming.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
foreigndesknews.com

North Korea Is Prepared for War with U.S. Aircraft Carriers

Kim Jong-un directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts against U.S. carrier strike groups, because if the military “steadily studies and rounds off the war methods of mercilessly striking the enemy’s backbone by the guerrillas-style combat method… it is quite possible to send even a carrier to the bottom of the sea.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Qaeda#Pakistan#American#Christian
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
New York Post

Baby handed to US troops over Kabul airport fence is missing: report

A 2-month-old baby boy handed to US troops over a fence at Kabul’s airport amid President Biden’s chaotic evacuation in August is missing, according to a report. The US government acknowledged it’s trying to solve the disappearance of infant Sohail Ahmadi — with the State Department telling Reuters it’s working “to explore every avenue to locate the child.”
POLITICS
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA Today

Fact check: Kyle Rittenhouse visited Mar-a-Lago, but not for a paid two-week vacation

The claim: Kyle Rittenhouse went to Mar-a-Lago for a 'two-week, all-expenses-paid vacation'. Immediately after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who faced charges for killing two people and injuring another during a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, misinformation spread quickly on social media. Now, some online claim Rittenhouse is enjoying a sunny vacation away from the courtroom where he spent three weeks.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell: Pilot says Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Trump flew on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’

The pilot of the so-called “Lolita Express” testified during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell that he flew presidents, princes and Hollywood stars on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets for 30 years.Larry Visoski told the court he remembered Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Kevin Spacey being among the passengers.Mr Visoki namedropped the high-profile passengers, along with actor Chris Tucker and violinist Itzhak Perlman, when asked during cross-examination if he remembered them specifically.He also recalled meeting Virginia Giuffre in the 1990s, describing her as a shorter woman with dirty blonde hair who “didn’t look young”.Follow live updates on the Ghislaine...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

463K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy