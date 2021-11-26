ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four cats, one dog rescued from burning Chesterfield home on Thanksgiving

By Emma North
 5 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Only five pets were at home on Thanksgiving Day when a two-story house caught fire on Summerbrooke Drive in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield County Fire & EMS said they were called to the fire right around 7 p.m. When they got there they saw heavy flames coming from the house.

Crews spent around 20 minutes working to extinguish the fire. They also got to work rescuing pets from inside the home and getting them to animal services. They saved four cats and one dog.

The fire left at least one person displaced. The home owner will have to stay with family now that the house is unlivable.

A Chesterfield Fire official said they aren’t sure what caused the fire but do not believe there was any suspicious activity involved.

