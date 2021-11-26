ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Link Found Between Smash-and-Grab Burglaries in Larkspur and Palo Alto

 4 days ago

PALO ALTO (KPIX) — As Bay Area law enforcement agencies continue to investigate numerous high-profile smash-and-grab retail burglaries, detectives from two departments separated by about 50 miles seem to have found links between two of the incidents.

On Sunday, just after 9:00 p.m., a group of around 40 people smashed the front window and burglarized The RealReal in Larkspur, according to Central Marin police. The suspects were able to get into the consignment shop, where they stole approximately $250,000 worth of merchandise.

Later Sunday, just past 11:15 p.m., a group of around 30-40 people in about 20 vehicles attempted to break into The RealReal in downtown Palo Alto, according to Palo Alto police. A security guard reported the incident and the suspects departed after smashing the front door of the business.

Officers later tracked down a vehicle and detained two occupants. Inside the vehicle, they located at least $15,000 worth of stolen merchandise from the burglary of The RealReal store in Larkspur.

Keyonnie Jones, 20, from Richmond and Imani Barnes, 21, from Vallejo, were arrested, according to Palo Alto police.

Both departments are now working together to figure out if there are any connections between the people involved in the crimes in their cities and those who have committed similar crimes in other cities throughout the Bay Area.

“They’ve had problems in San Francisco, they’ve had Walnut Creek, Contra Costa, they’ve had here,” said John Woodmansee, who lives in Palo Alto. “There’s gangs moving around the Bay Area, obviously.”

Many Bay Area locals are well aware of the recent burglaries in their neighborhoods and in other parts of the Bay Area.

“I hope it ends soon,” said Angela Hao, who lives in Palo Alto.

Mitch Williams
5d ago

The link is the liberals, they are the link between various criminal activity across the country. Let’s go Brandon! Let’s go mainstream media!

Cheryl Boyd
4d ago

I work at a grocery store where gangs of thieves come in pairs. The problem is that we can't do anything about it. Stores have camera's. They need to put out some photos so everyone can be aware!! Pitiful, get a JOB!

guest
5d ago

Liberal voters finally seeing and feeling the consequences of their voting habits! Maybe they will finally realize the people they elect support this behavior and don’t want to prosecute criminals…

Newsom Enlists California Highway Patrol To Help Stop Smash And Grab Robberies

PALO ALTO (KPIX) — This holiday season the California Highway Patrol will provide additional armed protection at major shopping malls across the state as retail robberies become more frequent and brazen. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state officers to increase patrols on freeways adjacent to busy California shopping centers and make stops at the malls. “They’re not just stealing people’s products and impacting their livelihoods, they’re stealing a sense of place and confidence,” Newsom said. The CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force plans to also help local law enforcement investigate retail crimes and recover stolen merchandise. Since 2019, the task force...
San Jose Approves License Plate Readers In Effort To Stop Smash And Grab Robberies

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — In an effort to combat the spike in retail “smash-mob” robberies plaguing the Bay Area, the San Jose city council has approved spending a portion of federal COVID-19 relief money on license plate readers (LPRs). The vote to allocate the $250,000 towards LPRs was unanimous and was included as a line item, amongst other expenditures, of $18.3 million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funds, San Jose received from the Biden Administration. Mayor Sam Liccardo announced a push for the funding in response to recent incidents at Valley Fair, Santana Row, and downtown San Jose, where large groups...
Authorities: Suspect In Walnut Creek Nordstrom Smash-And-Grab Out On Bail; 2nd Suspect Appears In Court

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – A suspect in last week’s smash-and-grab robbery at a Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek is out on bail, while a second suspect who was released due to a computer error appeared to court, authorities said. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to KPIX 5 on Tuesday that 30-year-old Dana Dawson had posted bail and was released. Prosecutors said Dawson was among three people charged with multiple felonies in connection with the November 20 incident. Officials with the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office told KPIX 5 on Tuesday that a second suspect, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Underwood,...
Santa Clara Shoe Store Ransacked in Late Night Smash-and-Grab Robbery

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Dozens of burglars smashed into the doors of a shoe store Sunday night and stole thousands of dollars worth of shoes in the latest smash-and-grab robbery in the Bay Area. After retailers in San Francisco, Walnut Creek and the South Bay were overwhelmed by thieves on a tear earlier this month, the shoe store Fix Kicks was overtaken by 25-35 burglars Sunday night, according to reports. At some time late Sunday, dozens of burglars bore down on the shoe store, breaking the glass on the front windows and doors. It’s unclear how much merchandise was taken, but...
Walnut Creek City Council to Hold Special Meeting on Nordstrom Smash-and-Grab

WALNUT CREEK (BCN/CBS SF) — The Walnut Creek City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss hiring five new police officers to patrol downtown in response to the Nov. 20 looting of Nordstrom by 90 masked bandits rushing the store just before closing, making off with about $125,000 in merchandise. One of three suspects arrested in the mob-style robbery pleaded not guilty to a series of felony charges in court on Monday. ALSO READ: Nervous Holiday Shoppers Find Barricades, More Police After Walnut Creek Smash-and-Grab Robberies Police said they found more than $2,000 worth of merchandise in 19-year-old Rodney Robinson’s car. Robinson was...
OPD: ‘Violent Robbery Caravans’ Confronting Police On Oakland Streets

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Citing gunshots fired twice at officers over the weekend, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong voiced concerns Tuesday over the firepower being displayed by ‘violent robbery caravans’ that were committing crimes in the East Bay city. At the start of his news conference, Armstrong held a two-minute moment of silence for the 127 homicide victims in Oakland this year, including the fatal shootings of news crew security guard Kevin Nashita last week and the weekend slaying of Eric Davis, a man who was attempting to stop a vehicle burglary near Lake Merritt. The city has also been plagued...
Suspect in Nordstrom Smash-and-Grab Robbery Appears in Court

MARTINEZ (KPIX) — One of three people charged with felonies in connection with the smash and grab of Nordstrom in Walnut Creek entered a plea of not guilty in court Monday. Contra Costa County prosecutors said 19-year-old Rodney Robinson of Oakland was found to have more than $2,000 worth of Nordstrom merchandise in his car when he was stopped at the scene of the Broadway Plaza on November 20th. Authorities allege he was one of more than 80 people involved in the ransacking of the department store before fleeing in cars that had license plates removed or covered. Prosecutors said at least 25...
Brazen Smash-And-Grab Robbers Ransack Antioch Walgreens

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Four hammer-wielding suspects smashed locked plexiglass cases at an Antioch Walgreens over the weekend, stealing $2,400 worth of cosmetics and other merchandise. Antioch police said the brazen smash-and-grab took place Saturday night at 8:36 p.m. at the Walgreens located at 3416 Deer Valley Road. As stunned employees looked on, the four suspects pulled out hammers and began smashing the cases. The suspects were described as three males and a female. They wore “COVID-19 style masks and hoodie-style sweatshirts.” No injuries were reported. The four suspects fled and remained at large early Monday. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Antioch police at (925) 779-6874 or text the key word ANTIOCH to 274637 (CRIMES).
Man Struck By Gunfire While Walking On San Francisco Tenderloin Street

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old man was recovering from gunshot wounds Tuesday after he was struck by gunfire while walking in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District. San Francisco police said officers responded to calls of a shooting in 300 block of Hyde Street at approximately 9:56 p.m. Arriving officers discovered the wounded 22-year-old who told them he was walking on the street when he heard the sounds of a gunshot and realized he had been struck. The victim told police he did not know who shot him. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
850 Additional Parking Spaces To Open At Antioch BART Station

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Hundreds of additional parking spaces will open at the Antioch BART station on Tuesday, as the agency seeks to welcome more riders from Eastern Contra Costa County as offices reopen. Agency officials said 850 parking spaces will open, following an 18 month project. The agency also reconfigured the existing lot of 1,000 spaces to add nine new ADA stalls and 29 motorcycle parking spots. BART Board President Mark Foley said the additional spaces is the latest in a series of improvements made at the Antioch station during the pandemic. “The station now offers plenty of parking with no wait...
Interrupted Car Burglary Turns Deadly in Oakland’s Lake Merritt

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was fatally shot Sunday in Oakland’s Lake Merritt neighborhood, the latest victim of an on-going surge in violence in the East Bay community. Oakland police said the city’s 127th homicide of the year took place at around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Grand Avenue. According to investigators, a man was shot confronting someone trying to burglarize his car. Police are still looking for the shooter, who fled in his own car. The slaying came just hours after Oakland police announced they would be deploying tactical teams to the streets to counter the surge of violence. Aside...
Man Charged With 4 Felonies In Danville, San Ramon Robbery Crime Spree

DANVILLE (CBS SF) – Prosecutors in Contra Costa County have charged a man with multiple felonies in connection with a crime spree in Danville and San Ramon last week. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced that 30-year-old Philander Johnson has been charged with robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, along with two counts of carjacking for kidnapping. As of Tuesday, Johnson is awaiting arraignment. “This brazen crime spree is a flagrant violation of community safety,” Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said. “Those who engage in such criminality will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law by...
UPDATE: Oakland Police Release Photo of Suspect Vehicle in Lake Merritt Fatal Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Tuesday released a photo of a suspect vehicle authorities believe was used during a fatal shooting in the Lake Merritt area Sunday afternoon. The victim — who police identified as Eric Davis — was fatally shot Sunday at around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Grand Avenue, police said. He was the latest victim of an ongoing surge in violence in the East Bay community. Oakland police said the fatal shooting that killed Davis was the city’s 127th homicide of the year. According to investigators, Davis was shot confronting someone trying to burglarize his...
KPIX Reporters Remember Slain Security Guard Kevin Nishita; ‘Just the Kindest Man’

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Kevin Nishita made a difference in a lot of people’s lives — as a police officer, a security guard, a family man and as a friend. He dedicated his life to the safety and well-being of others, including the news team at KPIX and other Bay Area TV stations. “He was a part of our news family. The loss is just tremendous,” said KPIX reporter Maria Cid Medina on Saturday. “It hurts to say, ‘was.’ He was just the kindest man,” said KPIX reporter Andria Borba. Kevin Nishita, a retired police officer working as a security guard, died early Saturday...
Bicyclist Killed in Accident on Bascom Avenue in San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal accident that killed a bicyclist on Bascom Avenue Monday morning, according to authorities. The San Jose Police Department’s public information officer Twitter account posted about the fatal collision at 11:44 a.m., saying that the cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Bascom Avenue near the I-880 on/off ramp. Units are currently at the scene of a traffic fatality involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. This occurred on Bascom Av near the Highway 880 on/off ramp. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver is cooperating with the investigation, no obvious impairment. pic.twitter.com/uBblTXdkss — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 29, 2021 Police said they received a call about the accident at around 10:18 a.m. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation and that they exhibited no obvious signs of impairment. The bicyclist has not been identified. Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area due to the closure of part of Bascom Avenue.
San Jose Teen Fails Driving Test Due To Tesla Regenerative Braking System

GILROY (KPIX) — After an examiner flunked a teen driving a Tesla due to its unique brake system, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has instructed its staff to treat electric vehicles in the same manner as conventional gas-powered vehicles, during behind-the-wheel driving tests. The communication to the agency’s employees comes in the wake of a November 23 driving test at the Gilroy office at 6984 Automall Parkway. Bryce Rosenblum, 16, embarked on his driving test alongside the DMV instructor in a Tesla Model 3, with regenerative braking activated in standard mode. “Right off the bat, she warns me that the car...
San Leandro Police Arrest 2 Suspects — Age 12 and 13 — in Armed Carjacking

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Police in San Leandro on Monday confirmed the recent arrests of two young suspects who were only 12 and 13 years old in connection with a Friday night armed carjacking. Police said shortly before 9 p.m. Friday evening, officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking on the 100 block of Lexington Avenue. The victim told police he was forcefully removed from his vehicle by four suspects as he was working delivering pizza. After being taken from the vehicle, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and demanded the victim’s car keys. The...
Scott Peterson Moved From Death Row To San Mateo County Jail

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF/AP) — Scott Peterson, whose death sentence for murder of his wife Laci and the couple’s unborn child has been overturned, has been transferred from San Quentin’s death row to San Mateo County jail to await a hearing next week on his resentencing. While his death sentence was overturn on appeal, the high court left in place his murder conviction and now he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. A hearing on that matter is set for Dec. 8. Peterson, now 49, has spent more than 17 years on death row for the crime that...
COVID Omicron: Rush To Vaccinate In East Bay As New Variant Emerges

OAKLEY (KPIX 5) – A vaccination clinic in Contra Costa County on Monday took new urgency as health officials worldwide are monitoring the spread of the newly-discovered Omicron variant. While the variant has not been found in the Bay Area or anywhere in the United States as of Monday, for the adults and children receiving vaccines at the Oakley Recreational Center, Omicron was on the minds of those getting their shots. “Sounds like it could be pretty bad, hasn’t really been around long enough for them to know enough about it,” said Michael Walko, who got his booster shot at the clinic. Contra...
Man Arrested After Wrong-Way Stolen Tow Truck Rampage at Bay Bridge Toll Plaza

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly stealing a tow truck from his nephew and driving it the wrong way through the Bay Bridge toll plaza twice, hitting a CHP cruiser, according to authorities. CHP said that shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, a tow truck driver was parked before the toll plaza for unknown reasons. The driver got into a disagreement with the toll workers who attempted to get him to get off the freeway, leading to a call for CHP assistance. Responding officers arrived to find to the driver still parked in the toll...
