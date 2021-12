The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas was knocked out after being sucker punched by someones “husband” in Las Vegas! According to TMZ the police report states that Nelson was “flirting” with the man’s wife in the valet area of the ARIA Resort and Casino. It sounds like the incident was caught on security film. Kevin Nixon turned himself in for the assault, and was […] The post The Challenge Star Nelson Thomas Got Knocked Out For Allegedly Flirting With A Man’s Wife in Las Vegas appeared first on Reality Tea.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO