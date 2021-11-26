ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar-India border area experiences 6.1 magnitude earthquake

A monitoring center in India reported on Friday that a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Myanmar-India border area.

The National Center for Seismology, which monitors earthquakes in India, noted it had started after 5 a.m. local time., and it provided dimensions for how long and deep the earthquake was.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 26-11-2021, 05:15:38 IST, Lat: 22.77 & Long: 93.23, Depth: 12 Km ,Location: 73km SE of Thenzawl,” the center tweeted.

Witness accounts gathered by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre indicated that people in several countries felt its tremors.

“I was waking up from the bed the bed started to shake and after few seconds later doors were shaking, ceiling fans shaking too and neighbors ran outside from a three stories building,” according to one witness posted on the centre’s website, who lived in Bangladesh - close to 146 kilometers from the epicenter of the tremor.

“That was the longest one yet. Let's just say that we all woke up to an incredible alarm clock this morning” another witness in Hnahthial, India, just less than 90 kilometers away from the epicenter wrote.

The U.S. Geological Survey noted on its website that little to no landsliding or liquefaction were expected in the area, but that it could have “occurred in highly susceptible areas.” The USGS also estimated that there was little to no likelihood of people being exposed to landsliding or liquefaction.

It is unclear if any casualties have been reported yet by the earthquake.

