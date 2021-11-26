ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood Found in Alleged Yale Murderer's Home

ABC News
 5 days ago

New affidavits released today show that police found blood in "plain view" in alleged Yale murderer Raymond Clark's Connecticut home just days before he was arrested.

Clark is charged with the September murder of 24-year-old Yale grad student Annie Le.

According to the 80-page arrest warrant , New Haven police found a blood-like substance on the floor of Clark's Middletown, Conn., home. It was later tested positive for a presence of blood but the warrant did not specify whether it matched the DNA of Clark or Le.

Also among the more than 700 items of evidence police obtained while searching Clark's belongings were three cellphones, including an iPhone, a blackberry and a pink Motorola phone. The ownership of these items was not made clear in the affidavit.

Several pairs of scrub pants, a fishing tackle kit equipped with a fishing line and tackle, as well as white sneakers with unknown "reddish stains" were also found in Clark's car.

Video surveillance from Sept. 8, the day Le is believed to have been murdered, show Clark wearing white sneakers.

Hairs and fibers were also found in Clark's car, according to the warrant.

These addition details emerge after last month's release of the search warrant, in which authorities described seeing the accused murderer moving a box of wipes to hide a blood spatter in the room where Le was killed, later crouching down in front of surprised investigators to scrub a drainage area with scouring pads.

The arrest warrant also revealed that police found a blood stained medical scrub found along with Clark's boots, that were marked with the letters "Ray-C." Clark's signature green pen was found with the victim's body, the document states.

In addition, Clark's DNA was found on items that were discovered with the body.

In his ruling releasing the warrants, Superior Court Judge Roland Fasano ordered that six segments of the warrants be blocked from public view because they contained information he determined was "inflammatory" and "unfairly prejudicial to the defendant."

Nevertheless, the warrant contained evidence of a very violent struggle between Le and her attacker.

In room G13 where Le was killed, there was a "possible medium velocity blood-like spray pattern on the wall," it states. Blood was found on a sock, a lab coat, rubber gloves and medical scrubs. When Le's body was found, she was wearing rubber gloves that she used while working in the lab, but the thumb on one glove was exposed. Her alleged attacker, Clark, had a scratch on his face and one on his left bicep.

In addition, when her body was discovered, much of the hidden area was smeared with blood-like stains, the warrant states. Details about the state of Le's body are redacted in the warrant.

The arrest warrant also notes that in the week before Le's disappearance, security key cards indicated that Clark has suddenly developed an interest in the rooms where Le worked, entering room G13 and G22 as often as 11 times a day. Previously, Clark entered those rooms only three times a day, the report states.

Le, 24, was first reported missing on Sept. 8, when her roommate said she hadn't returned after class. After days of searching, investigators found her body on Sept. 13 - the day she was scheduled to get married - in the Ivy League lab where she worked.

Clark, who was charged with Le's murder, had worked in the lab with Le where he performed maintenance duties, including feeding and cleaning the cages of mice Le used in her research.

While authorities waited for officers from the FBI to arrive to look at the box of blood spattered wipes, Clark entered the lab and shifted the box so the blood would not be in plain view.

Clark then proceeded to stand in front of the cart where the wipes were placed and make small talk with one of the officers, a move noted in the documents to be a "deliberate attempt by Clark to block her view of the box in question."

Later that day, Clark came back to the lab and "began scrubbing the floor grate/drain with SOS pads and a cleaning solution," according to the warrant. The officer in the room noted that it was "unusual" that Clark was scrubbing the drain because it "did not appear to need cleaning." Other officers also reported seeing Clark scouring the area underneath the sink that also appeared to be clean.

Numerous Blood Stains in Yale Murder

A lab coat marked "XL" with "red-colored stains" was also seized that same day in a nearby recycling box by authorities.

Using a DNA sample from Le, authorities matched the blood on the box of wipes to the victim.

Investigators spoke to Clark, who they say approached them, and told officers that he had only known Le for four months and that he had seen her leave the building on the day she went missing 15 minutes before him and before a fire alarm cleared the building.

Clark also told investigators that the scratch on his face and bicep was from one of his cats, according to the documents.

Investigators found a rubber glove with blood-like stains, a sock with hairs and blood inside a drop ceiling that was in the hallway outside the lab area where the two worked. A pair of boots labeled "Ray-C" was also found in the area.

Chemical analysis uncovered "blood-like stains that had been cleaned off" in one room, and a "possible medium velocity blood-like spray pattern on the wall" in another that the accused murderer had "attempted to clean.

On Sept. 13, investigators inspected the locker room near the lab and discovered "an odor similar to that of a decomposing body," which led them to the lifeless body of Le hidden in the wall behind the toilet.

Upon removing the panel of the mechanical chase -- a hollow section of the wall -- investigators "observed blood-like smears throughout the opening, behind the door frame, on pipe insulation and the access panel. Insulation had been removed from the inside of the wall to make room for Le's body, according to the documents.

Details of how Le's body was found are redacted in the warrant, other than the victim was found wearing surgical rubber gloves on both hands, with only her left thumb exposed. Along with Le's body, a green ink pen, stained lab coat and a sock were also found in the wall cavity.

Ray Clark Due Back in Court Next Month in Yale Murder Case

A colored bead and a broken string were also found on Le's clothing. A similar bead was found in the lab during the investigation.

Surveillance video showed Clark changing his clothing several times on the day Le was murdered – noticed only by the fact that the color of the draw string on his scrubs changed between the time he entered the building to when he left. Bloodied scrubs were found with Clark's boots, according to the documents.

The judge ruled on Nov. 6 that the documents be released, over the objections of both Clark's lawyers and the state attorney.

Clark has not yet entered a plea. His public defenders say they plan to plead not guilty, but they are waiting to see more evidence before they decide whether to request a hearing that would require state attorneys to present proof of probable cause.

ABC News' Dawn Ennis contributed to this report

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC News

ABC News

