The hunt begins for the perfect Christmas tree

The hunt is on for that perfect tree, and for some, it already has started at Hart Christmas Tree Farm. This Rockford tree farm started allowing people to cut down trees several days ago after so many requests.

"Yeah, the rain has been excellent, excellent fall for trees with all the rain. Again, they really absorbed a lot of water and have real good color this year from the moisture," Hart Christmas Tree Farm Owner Tom Hart said.

Once you find your big or small tree, the real work begins to keep it as fresh as the day you cut it down.

There are a few things you should do to make sure it doesn't become a Charlie Brown Christmas tree with all the needles falling when Santa comes.

"Okay, if you put it up that same day, I think you'll be fine. Okay, then just use, again, warm tap water, and that keeps resin soft in the trunk," Hart said.

The first day inside the stand is important. The owner told FOX 17 if you decide to put it up the next day, make a fresh cut.

"You don't want to let your water bowl on your tree to run out of water because the sap will harden up, and they won't draw water very good after that point," Hart said. "When you first put them up, they may take a gallon of water a day. But make sure you keep them watered every day. Keep them away, out of southern exposed window, or sun can shine through the glass and dry the tree out. And also, you want to keep away from any heat sources, any force therapy air ducts or fireplaces."

If you're going to be cutting down your own Christmas tree, typically, the weekend after Thanksgiving is usually the busiest.

