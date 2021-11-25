ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Barbwire: Humans were never meant to hibernate

Circleville Herald
 7 days ago

As I looked out my bathroom window one early morning recently, I observed a woodchuck — commonly called a groundhog — wandering around in my yard. It was huge and just taking its good old time chomping away on the grass or something that was in it. It didn’t...

www.circlevilleherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Circleville Herald

Barbwire: Don't point your finger at me and shake it

During my many years, I have been involved in numerous activities and organizations. They include 4-H, Parent Teachers Association, Stark-Carroll Holstein Club, District 3 Holstein Club, Ohio Holstein Association, Red and White Dairy Cattle Association, dairy cattle shows, county fairs and probably some that I have forgotten. I have held...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Keene Sentinel

With bears preparing for hibernation, state says put away bird feeders

Even if you just can’t bear it, the N.H. Fish and Game Department says residents should keep bird feeders stored until December, lest they attract hungry creatures preparing for hibernation. In a news release from the department this week, Fish and Game’s Bear Project Leader Andy Timmins said officials have...
ANIMALS
buckscountyherald.com

Killing animals is never the way humanity goes

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
ANIMALS
Circleville Herald

Pickaway Commuter: Where Thanksgivings are

The dark and peaceful night. The three sweet dogs who slumber nearby. Gary softly dreaming by my side. The comfort of the furnace warming our cozy little home. The wind chimes serenading us from the front porch. The only other sound is the beating of my heart. My heart. The...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Circleville, OH
Lifestyle
City
Circleville, OH
courierjournal.net

Pet Talk - Turtle brumation: the benefits & dangers of the hibernation cycle

Some animals, like bears, are known for their infamous hibernation periods, but many people may not be aware that some reptiles, including many turtles and tortoises, experience a hibernation cycle as well. This period of dormancy, which occurs in reptiles during the colder months, in known as brumation. Dr. Ashley...
ANIMALS
williamsrecord.com

Coziest places on campus to hibernate this winter

With a blanket of snow covering campus, the Record’s features editors put together a list of their favorite cozy places on campus to sit back and enjoy the winter from inside. Sawyer 24-hour room. When other academic buildings are closed for the night and the nerd bell has sounded in...
LIFESTYLE
baylorlariat.com

It shouldn’t be wrong if it was meant to be right

As we continue to approach the holidays, for many of us single people, it is easy to fall into the illusion that our significant other is someone we may have already met. However, album drops like Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and Adele’s “30” keep us thinking that maybe that person just came into our lives at the wrong time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hibernation#Football Games#Weather#Thanksgiving#Hibernate#Afghan
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
healththoroughfare.com

Why Eating Grapes is Beneficial for Your Health

Some people might be surprised to find out that grapes are good for their health. While they are mostly know for being delicious snacks, they have some surprising benefits. Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain:. Vitamin A: Grapes contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin...
NUTRITION
brightside.me

What Happens If You Stop Eating Sugar Altogether

Sugar is often the first thing we want to banish from our diet when we start eating healthy. But there are actually good sugars, such as sugarcane or those found in fruits and vegetables that can benefit your health and your looks. When consumed in moderation, good sugars can satisfy your sweet tooth, calm your nerves, and may even keep you from gaining weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Best Life

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.
RECIPES
Health

Why Am I Always Cold? 10 Reasons Why You Can't Stop Shivering

Feeling chilly when you're outside in the cool weather is one thing, but if you're always shivering while everyone else say they're toasty, then it's time to investigate. Here are 10 possible causes for why you're always so cold, and how you can get a handle on your out of whack internal thermostat.
FITNESS
fox40jackson.com

The best gifts that are meant to be passed down through generations

For many, figuring out what to get everyone on their Christmas list each year can be a daunting task. This can be extra daunting since some people are just hard to buy for. In order to make Christmas shopping easier, you may want to consider some of these unique gifts that are meant to be personalized for each individual recipient. (iStock)
SHOPPING
wdnonline.com

The benefits and dangers of the hibernation cycle

Some animals, like bears, are known for their infamous hibernation periods, but many people may not be aware that some reptiles, including many turtles and tortoises, experience a hibernation cycle as well. This period of dormancy, which occurs in reptiles during the colder months, in known as brumation. Dr. Ashley...
ANIMALS
inlander.com

The Humans

Erik Blake has gathered three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter’s apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the group’s deepest fears are laid bare. Haunting and piercingly funny, The Humans explores the hidden dread of a family and the love that binds them together.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy