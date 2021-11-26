What They Are Saying: Renfrow has career game on Thanksgiving Day

Hunter Renfrow had a career game on Thursday while helping the Las Vegas Raiders to a 36-33, overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Renfrow recorded eight receptions for a career-high 134 yards and made a number of important catches throughout the game, including a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter on a possession that ended with a Raiders field goal.

Check out what they are saying about the former Clemson star’s huge game on Thanksgiving Day:

