What They Are Saying: Renfrow has career game on Thanksgiving Day

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

Hunter Renfrow had a career game on Thursday while helping the Las Vegas Raiders to a 36-33, overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Renfrow recorded eight receptions for a career-high 134 yards and made a number of important catches throughout the game, including a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter on a possession that ended with a Raiders field goal.

Check out what they are saying about the former Clemson star’s huge game on Thanksgiving Day:

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

